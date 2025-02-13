Student Loan Borrowers Allege Privacy Violations by Elon Musk's DOGE

Social media users, particularly on TikTok, are accusing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of violating student privacy laws by potentially disclosing sensitive education records without authorization. The controversy arises from DOGE's review of the Education Department's activities, which has fueled concerns about the security of student data.

FERPA is a federal law designed to protect the privacy of student education records and restrict their disclosure to third parties without explicit consent.The controversy stems from DOGE's review of the Education Department's activities, which has intensified under President Trump's push to dismantle the federal agency. DOGE officials have been scrutinizing department records in an effort to identify areas for spending cuts. This review has raised concerns among student loan borrowers who fear their personal information may have been compromised. TikTok videos, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and shares, are urging borrowers to file complaints and pursue legal action based on these alleged FERPA violations. One common claim circulating on TikTok is that borrowers can have their entire student loan forgiven if their information was shared without authorization. However, the Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that borrowers lack the legal standing to file private lawsuits under FERPA, even in cases of unlawful disclosure. Despite this legal precedent, the outcry on social media persists, fueled by the perception that DOGE's actions are jeopardizing student data privacy. Meanwhile, the Education Department maintains that it has not engaged in any activities that would expose student data through unauthorized or unlawful means. They emphasize adherence to all relevant federal laws and standards governing record retention and privacy.Democratic lawmakers have also voiced concerns, with 18 senators writing a letter to the acting Education Secretary demanding clarification on DOGE's access to sensitive student data. The senators express apprehension that DOGE officials may not meet the necessary criteria to access this highly confidential information. They further question whether DOGE has gained access to other sensitive Education Department databases in the course of their 'reforms.' Legal experts, like Jay Fleischman, a lawyer specializing in bankruptcy, student loans, and debt, highlight the potential vulnerability of student borrowers' rights due to the Education Department's rapid downsizing. With the administration's intention to ultimately shut down the department, there may not be sufficient resources or personnel to effectively enforce FERPA and protect student privacy





