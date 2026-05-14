Student Dies After Being Stabbed by Man with Sikh Ceremonial Sword

A university student, Henry Nowak, 18, was fatally stabbed by a man named Vikrum Digwa, 23, with an eight-inch 'Shastar' blade, a Sikh ceremonial sword. Digwa was caught on camera saying 'I am a bad man' before the attack. His mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, is also on trial accused of assisting an offender.

A university student died after being repeatedly stabbed by a man armed with a Sikh ceremonial sword, a court heard. The finance student, Henry Nowak , 18, was on his way home from a night out when he was allegedly attacked by Vikrum Digwa , 23, with the eight-inch 'Shastar' blade.

Digwa was caught on camera saying 'I am a bad man' before the fatal attack, jurors were told. He is now on trial accused of murder alongside his mother Kiran Kaur, 53, who is accused of assisting an offender. Prosecutors said she went to the scene before running home with the knife to stash it among an 'arsenal of weapons' there. They both deny the charges





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Student Stabbed Sikh Ceremonial Sword Henry Nowak Vikrum Digwa Mother Assisting An Offender Crime Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First-grade teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student -- after confessing to her hubbyToday's Video Headlines: 05/12/26

Read more »

Elementary School Teacher Charged With Sexual Misconduct After Allegedly Having Sex With 16-Year-Old StudentMackenzie Naught, 25, a married mother of one, has been charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly admitting to having sex with a 16-year-old boy inside a pickup truck. Naught had been teaching first grade at St John Elementary School since September.

Read more »

OpenAI Sued Over ChatGPT Medical Advice That Allegedly Killed College StudentAt Futurism, I've reported extensively on the rise of AI as a cultural and business force shaping the media industry, and more broadly how those dynamics are changing how we all consume and share information and relate to one another.

Read more »

Police Search for Suspect After Fatal Stabbing of UW Transgender StudentSeattle police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old transgender University of Washington student at an off-campus apartment complex. The victim was attacked in a laundry room, and the suspect remains at large. Residents express grief and safety concerns following the incident, as a similar security breach occurred just days before

Read more »