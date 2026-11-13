Student Contracted MRSA From Nail Salon Foot Bath

Kate Kelso suffered severe necrosis after contracting MRSA from a nail salon. Experts warn that foot baths harbor dangerous bacteria that enter through tiny skin cuts.

Kate Kelso, a forty-one-year-old university student from North Carolina in the US, suffered a severe bacterial infection after visiting her local nail salon for a routine pedicure. Approximately one week following the appointment, a small red bump appeared on her left calf, which she initially dismissed as a spider bite and concealed with makeup. As the swelling intensified and pain increased, she sought medical attention, launching a year-long diagnostic struggle involving ten biopsies and ineffective antibiotic treatments. The infection eventually progressed to necrosis, causing the skin tissue around the affected area to turn black and die.

Medical Crisis And Surgical Aftermath

Despite repeated failures by standard treatments to resolve the issue, medical professionals at the hospital eventually identified the culprit as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, commonly known as MRSA. Kate Kelso attributes the source of this dangerous pathogen to the filtration system of the foot bath at the salon, where bacteria can survive routine cleaning procedures. The surgical intervention required to treat the necrosis was far more extensive than initially anticipated, resulting in a fourteen-inch scar running down her leg instead of the predicted two-inch mark.

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Nail Salon Hygiene And Infection Risks

While tens of millions of people in the UK visit nail salons annually, generating over £600 million in revenue in 2024, dermatologists warn that poor hygiene practices can expose customers to serious infections. Although there are no national public health statistics in the UK tracking exact numbers of infections from manicures and pedicures, outbreaks have occasionally affected large groups of customers. These risks are heightened when microorganisms enter the skin through tiny cuts or abrasions, which can occur during cuticle trimming, aggressive nail filing, or shaving legs before a pedicure.

Previous Legal Claims And Saloon Outbreaks

Legal actions and health investigations have highlighted the potential dangers within the industry, including a lawsuit filed by an American woman against PDX Nails and Lashes. She claimed to have contracted herpes after receiving acrylic nails and a hand massage from a technician not wearing gloves, alleging a burning sensation and blister on her finger the following day. Additionally, a similar claim against the same salon in 2023 was settled for an undisclosed amount, and a California salon saw 110 customers develop persistent infections after investigators found harmful bacteria in all ten whirlpool footbaths.

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Expert Advice On Prevention And Safety

Dr Shamsa Kanwal, a consultant dermatologist at My Psoriasis Team, advises against cutting cuticles because they act as a protective seal between the nail and surrounding skin. Pedicure baths pose particular concerns because bacteria accumulate in jets, filters, and pipework, requiring thorough disinfection to remove. Among the organisms linked to outbreaks are nontuberculous mycobacteria, which are commonly found in water and soil and can cause persistent skin infections sometimes requiring months of treatment.

Long-Term Impact On The Victim

The incident has significantly altered Kate Kelso's personal care routine, as she now paints her own nails to lower the risk of future infections. She describes the experience as taking a year of her life, leaving her with a permanent physical reminder of the health crisis. When asked about the scar, she often jokes that it was the result of a shark bite or a knife fight, highlighting the absurdity of sustaining such severe injuries from a simple beauty treatment intended to make her toenails look neat.