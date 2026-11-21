A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was brutally beaten at his high school on the South Side of Chicago, and his family is demanding answers over how this happened and the school's response to the attack.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was brutally beaten at his high school on the South Side of Chicago, and his family is demanding answers over how this happened and the school's response to the attack.

Video posted on social media shows the fight at Butler College Prep, a charter school in the Pullman neighborhood.

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"I received a call saying that he had got into a altercation, and that he was knocked unconscious," said Alicia Fears, the victim's mother. Fears said her son, Rashawn Owens, was brutally attacked and beaten by a group of other students, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

"They did a scan of his brain to notice that he was bleeding in three different spots. So, and since then they monitored that again. They rescanned again to notice that the bleeding had gotten worse," said his grandmother, Kizzy Williams. Owens' family said they have not gotten clear answers about what led up to the altercation or how the response was handled, but they claimed the students who attacked him had previous conflicts.

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"Where was the security? Where was any adults? Like, the video is hideous. It made my stomach turn," Fears said.

"We do need to get to the bottom of the truth of what actually happened," Williams said. Noble Schools, which oversees Butler College Prep, said in a statement,"We are aware of a serious incident involving students at Butler College Prep on Friday, November 20.

" "Our thoughts are with the students and families affected by this incident, and our immediate priority is their well-being," Noble Schools added. The charter school network said it was investigating further and unable to share more details due to privacy. Cartersville woman found dead in field was attacked by dogs, GBI says