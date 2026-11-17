A student at Harvey Rice K8 School was seen by another student with an unloaded Airsoft gun at school on Monday. Thankfully, Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said no one was injured. Still, parent said enough is enough.

CLEVELAND — A student at Harvey Rice K8 School in Cleveland was seen by another student with an unloaded Airsoft gun at school on Monday.

Watch the full video below: HARVEY RICE AIRSOFT GUN Thankfully, Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said no one was injured. Still, parents said enough is enough.

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“Every single Cleveland kid is on my mind every night. I just wish that were true of the people leading our school district. I don’t feel that it is,” said CMSD parent Polly Karr. In a statement from CMSD, spokesperson Jon Benedict said the school was placed on a brief Code Red lockdown until the Airsoft was secured and determined not to be a firearm.

“It’s happening, and it’s not surprising and it’s not shocking. But it is, it’s chilling,” said Karr. As a parent with the two kids in CMSD, Karr said this behavior is concerning, especially after a third grader brought a gun to Oliver H. Perry pre-K though 8 last Tuesday. RELATED LINK: Teachers call off at school where kids passed gun around “I’ve been looking at other schools.

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I’m always looking at other schools just because I do because I want to see what’s out there. But lately, I’m signing up for tours and shadow days, and filling out applications because I don’t know that my kids are safe anymore,” said Karr.

Benedict said the district will review and test all safety protocols in all CMSD buildings, hold a comprehensive retraining for all safety and security personnel and enhance resources to support the overall safety and well-being of CMSD communities.

“I want better security. I want more security. I want the security officers to be paid like security professionals,” said Karr. In the meantime, the district calls on parents to regularly check their child and their backpack every day before school and to reinforce with their children that all weapons – even toys – can’t be brought to school.

Council President Blaine Griffin even urges parent to stay alert and find out what’s leading kids to bring guns to school.

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“We’re really trying hard to try to make sure our young scholars are safe while they’re in school and while they’re going to and from school, so whenever these kind of things happen, it really gives me a little bit of a frustrating moment because I really, really want the best for these young people in our community,” said Griffin. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.