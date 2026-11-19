The NYPD is investigating after a 19-year-old New York University student was allegedly raped in her dorm room, and the suspect may have known the victim.

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The suspect's name has not ben released and police have not yet revealed any arrest information. FOX 5 reported the suspect is not a student at NYU, where annual tuition and room and board can cost anywhere between $95,000 and $102,000 a year.

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STUDENTS AT $90K-A-YEAR COLLEGE FORCED TO FIGHT OFF DORM INTRUDER ACCUSED OF GRABBING WOMAN BY THE THROATGET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAILThis is the second time in a week that a female college student in New York City was allegedly attacked within or near a dorm building. In a statement sent to FOX 5, NYU said:"The safety and wellbeing of our students will always come first. Our focus is supporting our community and assisting the NYPD in its investigation.

We strictly protect the privacy of anyone who comes forward. "