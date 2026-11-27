An Olympian’s incline tempo run turns winter treadmill miles into a fitness check-in.

can make it easier to keep up with your routine. But logging miles in the same spot can get tedious, especially when you’re used to the fresh air and changing scenery.

So how can you make indoor miles more exciting? Find a workout that keeps you engaged and helps you make progress until it’s time to head back outside.. The Olympian returns to this treadmill workout throughout the winter, using it to challenge himself and check in on his fitness as the season progresses.

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Add it to your repertoire and you’ll have a workout you can come back to throughout your own offseason—plus a method for measuring how much stronger you’re getting before your nextKlecker’s workout has roots in another runner’s winter training: his mother, 1992 Olympic marathoner Janis Klecker. She used the session while preparing for the marathon in Minnesota, heThe workout calls for a sustained effort with a change in incline every quarter mile.