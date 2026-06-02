StubHub Launches FestProtect Platform to Address Festival Fan Frustrations with Tiered Rewards

StubHub has introduced FestProtect, a new tiered protection system for festival attendees who purchase tickets through its marketplace. The platform offers potential remedies-including future tickets, upgrades, and perks-for a range of issues, from severe cancellations to everyday annoyances like long lines. The move responds to survey data showing strong fan demand for purchase guarantees and aligns with broader industry trends toward enhanced consumer protections.

In a major move to enhance the concert-going experience, StubHub has launched FestProtect, a new tiered platform designed to address common frustrations festival fans encounter.

The system offers a range of potential remedies, from future ticket access to surprise upgrades, for disruptions both large and small. This initiative comes amid growing demand for live events and a heightened focus on consumer protections in the ticketing industry. FestProtect categorizes fan issues into three tiers. Tier 1 covers severe, major disruptions such as last-minute artist cancellations or weather-related event shutdowns.

Fans who purchased tickets through StubHub and experience these issues may be eligible for tickets to a future performance by the same artist or to a future edition of the festival they missed. Tier 2 addresses scheduling conflicts, like overlapping set times that prevent attendees from seeing desired acts. Remediation here can involve compensation for tickets tied to the artists they were unable to see.

The broadest category, Tier 3, tackles everyday festival annoyances including long queues, obstructed views, crowd congestion, and other moments that don't match the promotional hype-often described as "Instagram vs. reality" situations. Submissions for these frustrations could yield unexpected upgrades, rewards, or perks for future festivals. It is important to note that FestProtect is not a guarantee of compensation; claims are evaluated and rewards are provided at StubHub's discretion.

The decision to create the platform stems from internal research and observable trends. According to StubHub's head of consumer, product and tech communications, fans increasingly voice their disappointments online, and the company wants to ensure a positive end-to-end experience.

"You should never feel bad about crossing this off your bucket list or seeing the artists you've been waiting to see for years," she stated. "You should be happy with that experience through and through. It's about showing up for fans.

" To file a claim, fans must provide proof of purchase via StubHub and supplementary evidence of the issue, such as a schedule with conflicting set times or a photo demonstrating a blocked view. While StubHub operates as a secondary marketplace-not a primary ticket seller or festival promoter-the company recognizes that fans associate their ticket source with the platform and seek to provide added security.

Supporting this move, recent StubHub survey data revealed that nearly 60% of festival-goers spend over $300 per weekend beyond ticket costs, and more than half have faced major disruptions. Crucially, over 70% of respondents indicated that a protection guarantee would make them more likely to purchase tickets. These figures underscore a consumer base yearning for more security and options.

The launch coincides with increased scrutiny on ticketing practices, including court cases and new legislation, reflecting a broader industry shift toward prioritizing fan satisfaction.

"It's been a big year for the industry. We've seen court cases. We've seen legislation, and that backs up what the fan experience has been and how fans have been feeling, which is 'we want options' and 'we want to make sure we're secure in those options,'" the executive commented.

"It's good for the industry. We hope to see as many buyer protections as possible.

" The rollout of FestProtect follows closely on the heels of StubHub's announcement of its largest festival partnership to date with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, which organizes major events like Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, and Louder Than Life. As the official open distribution partner for these festivals, StubHub provides a marketplace for buying and reselling tickets, along with customer support and even an onsite presence at select events, further embedding itself in the festival ecosystem and reinforcing its commitment to the fan experience





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