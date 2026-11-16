Stuart Vevers to Be Honored by Parsons

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers to be honored at Parsons Benefit, celebrating his leadership and support for the next generation of creatives.

Formerly known as The Parsons Benefit, this marks the first time the Parsons School of Design, Mannes School of Music, the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the School of Drama have celebrated as one college.

, is being singled out for his creative leadership at the event that will also raise funds to support scholarships for the next generation of artists, designers, musicians and performers. The evening will bring fashion and design together with music, performance and technology and will showcase collaborations from students across the four schools. Vevers, who joined Coach in 2013, draws inspiration from youth culture when creating his collections.

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In addition, he worked with students in the school’s Production Studio who visited Coach’s New York headquarters for a behind-the-scenes look at the brand’s creative process.

“I love working with people who make me see things differently,” Vevers said. So much of what excites me creatively starts with that exchange. Young people often question things we’ve stopped questioning, and I find that really inspiring. I want fashion to keep moving, and that means being open to ideas that might feel unfamiliar at first.

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It’s an honor to be recognized by, and I’m especially happy that this evening helps give young people the freedom to experiment and discover what they want to say. ”, whose leadership at Coach has brought new creative perspectives to an iconic American brand while honoring its heritage,” said Anne Gaines, executive dean and senior vice provost of Parsons, Mannes, Jazz and Drama.

“His ability to draw from different disciplines speaks to the possibilities of bringing our four schools together. We’re especially pleased that Stuart is sharing his perspective and experience directly with our students as they explore the possibilities of working across creative disciplines. ” Vevers joins past honorees including Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Jason Wu, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tory Burch, Olivier Rousteing and others.

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