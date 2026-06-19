Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: A New Big Bang Theory Spin-off Heads to HBO Max

A new spin-off series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, starring Kevin Sussman, is set to launch on HBO Max in July. This project follows the misadventures of Stuart Bloom from The Big Bang Theory and marks the franchise's shift from Paramount+ to HBO Max. With the future of the series uncertain beyond its first season, it represents a bold new chapter for the beloved TV universe.

The Big Bang Theory was a massive hit, peaking at 18-20 million viewers per episode. That number remains highly impressive in today's television landscape. The show ran from 2007 to 2019, a continuous weekly release schedule that is now rare.

Its success is largely credited to Jim Parsons' portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, a character so popular it spawned the spin-off Young Sheldon, which aired for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. Fans are now awaiting the next spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Meanwhile, a different project, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is set to debut on HBO Max on July 23, marking a platform shift for the franchise from Paramount+. The series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom and follows his comedic attempts to save the universe. It is scheduled to run weekly until September 24, with its future beyond Season 1 uncertain. If canceled after one season, it would be the first Big Bang Theory-related series not to be renewed.

This development signals a new direction for the franchise, exploring character-driven stories beyond the original show's core group. The move to HBO Max also reflects changing streaming strategies for popular TV franchises





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