Struggling with depression? Psychiatrist says 6 habits may be making it worse

Dr. Daniel Amen reveals the everyday habits that worsen depression, from alcohol use and isolation to processed foods and unchecked negative thoughts.

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Finding the right treatment for depression can take time, and antidepressants usually take four to eight weeks to work, per the National Institute of Mental Health. For those struggling with the condition, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen – founder of Amen Clinics in California – says avoiding the following habits may help to manage symptoms and support Alcohol may offer temporary relief from depression symptoms, but as its effects wear off, mood can worsen.

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As the brain adjusts to alcohol’s relaxing effects, it can leave people feeling more anxious and restless after the buzz fades, making them feel"worse than before," Amen warned. It might be tempting to linger in bed when you wake up, but Amen encouraged people with depression to get up and start their day.

"When people are depressed, they tend to have pretty low activity, especially in the front part of their brain, but burying yourself under the covers just makes things worse," he said. "Get up, get out. "Amen's advice aligns with a broader approach called behavioral activation, a type of therapy that helps people gradually return to meaningful activities rather than withdraw from them.

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Behavioral activation has been shown to be beneficial for treating depression, according to a 2020 Cochrane review of 53 studies involving 5,495 adults. A negative mindset can make it easier to believe things that aren’t true — or, as Amen puts it, every"stupid" thought. He refers to these as"ANTs," or automatic negative thoughts.

"The thoughts that come into your mind automatically and ruin your day – they drive depression," he said.or just lack of control – Amen recommends writing down what you’re thinking and then asking yourself if it’s true. "My favorite part – and there's a whole method to this – is flipping the thought and actually meditating on the opposite of the thought you have," he said. "So, taking each thought captive.

"A 2025 study published in General Hospital Psychiatry tracked more than 339,000 U.K. adults for roughly 12 years. Loneliness was associated with a 77% higher risk of developing depression, while social isolation was linked to a 14% higher risk. , including many fast-food items, has been linked to a higher risk of depression, Amen said, although research has not established cause and effect.

"There's actually a lot of consensus now among psychiatrists that inflammation drives certain types of depression," the doctor told Fox News Digital. A negative mindset can make it easier to believe things that aren’t true — which Amen refers to these as"ANTs," or automatic negative thoughts. A 2025 review in the American Journal of Psychiatry supports inflammation’s role in some cases, but notes that elevated inflammatory markers occurred in only a subset of people with depression.

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A 2024 review of five randomized trials involving 1,507 adults found that Mediterranean-style diets reduced depressive symptoms compared with control groups, although results varied considerably among studies. Amen emphasized the importance of receiving a thorough assessment prior to receiving antidepressants, which he said can be"lifesaving.

"For milder depression, psychotherapy is often the first approach. People with moderate or severe depression are usually prescribed medication as part of their initialFor those who have done"all the right things" but still struggle, Amen encouraged seeking further medical evaluation.

Depending on symptoms and medical history, a clinician may order blood tests to check for conditions such as anemia orThe doctor also recommended considering approaches beyond medication, such as exercise — or, as Amen suggested,"walking like you're late" — which has been proven in studies to perform better than some depression medications.