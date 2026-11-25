Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center to host Northeastern, as the Badgers look to break a two-game losing streak

Nov 15, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington shoots a basket against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half at the Kohl Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After a winless holiday tournament appearance in The Bahamas, Wisconsin returns to its friendly home environment to host Northeastern in a nonconference bout tonight. The Badgers are 4-0 this season at home, have a nine-game winning streak at the Kohl Center dating back to last year and have won their last 23 nonconference home games, the longest active home non-conference winning streak in the Big Ten.

Also read Wisconsin Badgers' high-priced players not delivering on their value

It's a chance for Wisconsin to create some positive vibes before another challenging stretch. Four of the next six are on the road, including next Tuesday's Big Ten opener at Northwestern and with the last five against high major competition. Wisconsin -21.5 Wisconsin is looking for a home rebound against Northeastern before Big Ten play begins next Tuesday.

Here's how to watch, listen, and stream Wednesday's game, and what to know.6 Victory Onuetu 31 Nolan Winter 9 Jackson Ball Partially due to the season-ending injury to Jack Janicki , Ball had a career-high 12 points in 21 minutes off the bench.8 Dorian Grosber 23 Louis Bond 10 Miles Newton King scored a career-high 38 points at Butler on November 18, tied for the ninth most points in a game in program history and most for a CAA player this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wisconsin is 389-75 all-time at the Kohl Center, the 10th-best win percentage of any active NCAA Division I venue and second-best in the Big Ten. The Badgers rank 76th nationally in KenPom, ranking 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 56th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wisconsin's strength of schedule currently ranks 268th in the country, per EvanMiya. The Badgers have the fourth toughest remaining strength of schedule.

The Huskies were picked to finish 11th in the 13-team Coastal Athletic Conference. Northeastern welcomes nine newcomers to the roster. The group includes five transfers , Dorian Grosber , Jovan Icitovic , Rashad King and Brayden Young ) and four freshmen. Northeastern’s roster this season features only two student-athletes over the age of 21: Mike Loughnane and King.

Northeastern has beat nine high-major programs over Coen’s 20 years with the program, most recent being a win over Alabama in November 2018. Northeastern leads the CAA and fourth in the nation in free throw percentage early in the season at 84 percent, highlighted by a 31-of-34 effort last week. After last week, Wisconsin is not in a position to take any team for granted, especially one with individual players and starters who can put up points.

The Huskies are shooting 47.6 percent as a team and have shot at least 50 percent from the field three times. They hit 15 threes against Yale, made at least 15 free throws four times, and posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio three times in the last four games. In their toughest test, at a ninth-ranked Virginia team that is top-30 in adjusted defensive efficiency in KenPom, Northeastern shot 46.2 percent from the floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Huskies struggle on defense. Four opponents have shot over 50 percent and none less than 41 percent. Of the 365 teams in the country, Northeastern ranks 328th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UW's ability to draw fouls could be a turning point.

Four of Northeastern’s starters rank in the top20 nationally in minutes per game: Grosber , Loughnane , King , and Bond , but the Huskies have displayed little firepower off their bench. Gard knows his team is not playing good basketball. With conference play starting next week, tonight is important for the Badgers to start moving from individual players to a cohesive team.

Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.