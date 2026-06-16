Struggling to Downsize in a Senior Household

A retired couple faces challenges as the 81‑year‑old husband resists decluttering, causing stress for the wife. A professional downsizer can help identify shared values, ensure safety, and guide the process.

My husband and I are retired. We have been married for 29 years. In the last several years he has refused to get rid of anything.

We downsized five years ago. During the move I was able to get him to donate some coats he could not wear but that was about all. He was to go through the basement, work bench and garage. Unfortunately, when it was time to move, he got rid of barely anything.

Currently our basement and garage are full of things he has not used in 20 years. He no longer does much around the house, so all these tools and things are just cluttering. He is 81. Whenever I approach clearing things out, he gets upset and says no way.

This has caused me a lot of stress. Your household will likely benefit from the help of a third party, who can work with him and relieve you of the burden of convincing him to downsize. It sounds like it’s not a shared value, so the first step would be establishing what you need, and hearing what he needs.

If he is hoarding things, or if his belongings create a dangerous environment, for instance, then one of your stated needs should be safety — for yourselves and anyone who might enter the home to help you. The conversation then becomes about whether safety is a shared value and what you can do, together or separately, to honor that value.

In this instance, he may not be motivated to fully downsize, but he could see how his habits are impacting you and work on remedies. A senior manager or professional downsizer will be really invaluable here. Often, the prospect of downsizing can seem too cut and dry — one day you have your things; the next day you don’t.

A skilled downsizer will listen to you, help you identify what’s important — emotionally, logistically, financially — and work with you to edit. This may be a helpful readjustment for your husband. Talking to a downsizer may also help you to identify what of his belongings feels bothersome to you and what’s just stuff. That distinction may help you to investigate and honor your feelings, which can reduce stress.

My 93-year-old mother is in an assisted-living facility. She has been there for two and a half years. Her decline began when she lost her brother with whom she lived. She has not been able to deal with his death and has lost the will to live.

She stayed with me for one month following his death but wanted to return home so I agreed on a trial basis. I need to mention that she takes many medications, one of which she needs every four hours. I have been managing her meds for years. Six months after she returned home, I found her unresponsive because she OD’d on one of her meds on purpose.

She will not accept a health aide coming to her home because she says they steal from you. I couldn’t risk taking her back to her home and she didn’t want to live with me, so she said she wanted to live in assisted living. I sold her house which she agreed to at the time and now she regrets it. Now she is miserable there and she has the beginning of dementia.

I cannot bring her to my home because of her medication needs and the need for someone to watch her 24/7 to make sure she doesn’t harm herself. Now all she does is cry and says she is depressed. She is putting the guilt trip on me, and I am having a hard time dealing with this. What can I do to feel better about this situation, and am I doing the right thing by keeping her there?

I’m so sorry for the situation you and your mother are in. It’s important for you — and for her — to remember that a lot of this is beyond anyone’s control. You’re making the best choices available to you. Your mother may not always like those choices, but you’re not acting out of malice.

Emotionally or cognitively, she may not be able to fully process this. That’s something you may have to accept, just as you’ve accepted and accommodate her other health challenges. Talk to her care team at the assisted-living facility or her primary caregiver about getting her support for depression. You write that she never fully recovered from her brother’s death and that she made an attempt on her life.

Her grief may be overwhelming and making her current situation even worse. These aren’t things that you can take away, unfortunately, but there is help available for her.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Downsizing Senior Living Decluttering Family Stress Professional Assistance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Popular household remedy for keeping skunks away dismissed as myth by wildlife expertWildlife expert Ned Bruha of Florida says using Irish Spring soap around a yard is not a proven skunk repellent. He reveals why — and suggests what to do instead.

Read more »

Essential Tech Maintenance: Lubricating Key Household Devices for Longevity and PerformanceRegular lubrication is a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of maintaining various household technology items. Properly oiling moving parts in devices like PC fans, turntables, and 3D printers can significantly enhance their performance, extend their operational lifespan, and prevent costly repairs or replacements. Each device has specific requirements regarding the type of lubricant, application frequency, and technique, making thorough research essential to avoid damage. This guide outlines which common tech items benefit from occasional oiling, signs indicating it's time for maintenance, and best practices for safely applying lubricants to keep your electronics running smoothly for years to come.

Read more »

The healthcare sector emerges as a lifeline for struggling job seekersWhile millions of Americans are struggling to find jobs in a tough labor market, healthcare is emerging as a lifeline for career changers.

Read more »

Household Debt Stands at a Historic HighNew data shows Gen Z and millennials are accumulating debt at a substantially faster rate than older generations.

Read more »