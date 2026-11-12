Struggling Colts QB Daniel Jones admits he's 'not happy' watching Indy's front office strip away teammates

Daniel Jones admitted he's frustrated after the Colts dealt Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs in a two-week sell-off.

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This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Jones, 29, made his displeasure clear when facing reporters on Wednesday.

"I mean, honestly, you’re not happy to see it, right? " Jones said. "You’re a player, and you’re going out there competing and doing everything you can to win games. So you’re not happy to see a lot of those decisions, but like I said, it’s outside of our control, and our job is to play, be prepared, and play well.

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So, like I said, we got a lot of trust in the guys coming in to those spots, and we’ll be ready to go.

" Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jones is stuck throwing to backups, though his own play led to the teardown. Had DJ delivered, Indy would be buying instead of selling.

Meanwhile, ex-Colts celebrated getting out. Former Indy wideout Josh Downs posted a Vince Carter tears-of-joy GIF on X right after his Tuesday trade to Kansas City.

"It's great to join a team like this with so much history, so much winning, in their past and even now," Downs told reporters on his first day with KC. Jonathan Taylor No. 28 of the Indianapolis Colts stands for the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 8, 2026, in Indianapolis, Ind.

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Holding onto Jones, Taylor, and Stewart turns the rest of this season into pointless mileage on veterans who should have fetched picks. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 28, 2025.