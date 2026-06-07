Structures threatened in Saratoga Springs brush fire, evacuations ordered

A brush fire in Saratoga Springs on Saturday has led to the evacuation of Mahogany Street.

Blaze on north side of Lake Mountain grows to 175 acres A brush fire in Saratoga Springs, Utah, has led to an evacuation of Mahogany Street on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Evacuations have been ordered as structures are currently threatened after a brush fire broke out in Saratoga Springs. Glamer Lane Fire, 175 acres, is located on the north side of Lake Mountain, west of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. The public is asked to avoid Mountain View Corridor as crews respond to the fire. sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required.

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