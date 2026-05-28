Structures threatened as crews battling new wildfire in southeastern Utah County

A new wildfire that has burned around 15 acres so far was threatening structures Thursday near Birdseye, Utah County.

A new wildfire that has burned around 15 acres so far was threatening structures Thursday near Birdseye, Utah County. BIRDSEYE, Utah County — Crews are battling a wildfire that has burned an estimated 15 acres so far in an unincorporated area of Utah County.

What's being referred to as the Anderson Point Fire sparked Thursday afternoon north of the town of Birdseye in southeastern Utah County, according to Utah Fire Info.

"The fire is estimated at 15 acres and running, with structures currently threatened," the agency said in a post on its X account. The Mapleton Fire Department said it has a crew on scene assisting with response efforts and residents in the area may notice drift smoke in the valley due to the incident.

"With current drought conditions, low humidity, and windy weather across the region, we ask all residents to be extra vigilant and practice good fire safety and fire wise principles. Please avoid activities that could spark a fire," the department posted. This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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