Structures theatened in Saratoga Springs brush fire, evacuations ordered

A brush fire that broke out on the north side of Lake Mountain west of the Latter-Day Saints temple has caused a nearby street to be under evacuation Saturday afternoon.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Evacuations for over a dozen homes were ordered as structures were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Saratoga Springs.

The Glamer Lane Fire, which broke out just after 3:15 p.m. has grown ton 175 acres on the north side of Lake Mountain, west of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. WATCH LIVE: Saratoga Springs street under evacuation after brush fire breaks out: Mahogany and Roman streets in the neighborhood near the fire are currently under evacuation orders.

The state has now taken control of the fire and will be on the scene"for a few days," according to officials.

"We're grateful for our first responders and their work in keeping the community safe," local leaders wrote. The fire burning on the west side of Utah Lake was visible across much of the area, with many sharing reports from mountain areas in the Salt Lake Valley. The public is asked to avoid the portions of Mountain View Corridor south of Pony Express Parkway as crews respond to the fire.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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