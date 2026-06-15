Structural Neglect in Women's Health Care: Insights from NASEM Workshop

A new paper summarizing recommendations from a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine workshop highlights systemic gaps in women's mental health care. It contrasts legal protections for animal welfare, such as mandatory eight-week separation periods for puppies, with the lack of federal paid maternity leave in the U.S., framing this as indicative of broader structural neglect. The paper outlines five key themes: increase funding for women's health research, improve clinician training, expand mental health service access, enact evidence-based policies, and focus on holistic health outcomes beyond disease absence. Historical exclusion of women from clinical trials and ongoing underfunding-only 5% of global R&D funds target women's health-are cited as root causes. Hormonal transitions at puberty, pregnancy, and menopause are identified as critical periods of heightened mental health risk, underscoring the need for a health care system designed for women's biology.

In 26 U.S. states and in the United Kingdom, it is illegal to separate a puppy from its mother before eight weeks of age. There is no equivalent protection for human mothers.

One in four American women return to work within two weeks of giving birth, almost always because of financial pressure, with no federal mandate for paid leave.summarizing recommendations from a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine workshop on women's mental health argues that this contrast is not incidental. It is a window into something much larger.

The paper draws on a workshop convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine titled"Essential Health Care Services Related to Anxiety and Mood Disorders in Women.

" The workshop brought together researchers, health care providers, policymakers, insurers, community members, and people with lived experience to advise the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration on how to improve women's mental health care. The backdrop is decades of structural neglect. Until the 1993 NIH Revitalization Act, women and female animals were routinely excluded from clinical trials in the United States. Even after that mandate, women have remained underrepresented in research.

In 2020, just 5% of global research and development funding went toward women's health. The paper's recommendations span five themes: fund more women's health research, train clinicians better, widen access to mental health services, enact sensible policies, and aim for outcomes beyond the mere absence of disease. Women are at least twice as likely as men to experienceThe paper is clear that this is not biological destiny.

It is the result of underfunded research, undertrained clinicians, and a health care system built largely around men's biology. Three major hormonal shifts define a woman's life: puberty, pregnancy, and the transition into menopause. Each is a meaningful turning point for mental health risk. During the monthly cycle, fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels are linked to two distinct, diagnosable conditions: involves significant emotional distress in the second half of the cycle that clears within a week of menstruation.

Pregnancy comes with major shiftsMental health disorders are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth, with 15 to 21% of pregnant and postpartum women experiencing —twice the rate of preeclampsia or gestational diabetes—and yet postpartum depression is not routinely screened for.and menopause transition brings a significant drop in estrogen, androgens, and progesterone, associated with sleep problems, brain fog, and the onset or worsening of anxiety and depression. More than 80% of medical residents report feeling unprepared to treat menopausal women, and family practice doctors receive almost no formal training on how hormonal changes affect mental health.

Biology alone doesn't explain the gap. Women face a compounding set of social stressors and higher rates ofWomen are more likely than men to report four or more ACEs, which raise long-term risk for anxiety, depression, and chronic disease.

In 2025, more than 63 million Americans served as unpaid family caregivers, a 45% increase over the prior decade, with that labor falling disproportionately on older women and women of color. If compensated, it would be valued at more than $1.1 trillion.

Meanwhile, psychiatrists are reimbursed at 13 to 20% lower rates than other specialty doctors for the same services, pushing many providers out of insurance networks entirely. The paper's most direct message for individual readers is this: the system was not designed for you, and knowing that is the first step toward navigating it more effectively. PMDD and PME are real, diagnosable, and treatable.

Knowing when in your cycle you feel most vulnerable is the first step toward getting targeted care rather than a generic depression diagnosis. Emerging research shows meaningful differences in how various formulations affect mood, cognition, and stress. This warrants a real conversation with your provider, or a referral to a reproductive psychiatry specialist. ACEs are a risk factor for nine of the ten leading causes of death in the United States.

Screening is now a billable service in California, and the paper's experts argue it should be standard practice, especially at hormonal transition points. Providers receive almost no formal training on how hormonal transitions affect mental health. That gap is not a reflection of your symptoms being minor. Women are twice as likely as men to experience depression and anxiety, and a new National Academies paper makes clear this is not a biological inevitability.

It is the measurable result of underfunded research, undertrained clinicians, and a health care system built around men's biology. The biological drivers are real, the social ones compound the risk, and the system has never been designed to address either.





mindbodygreen / 🏆 296. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Mental Health NASEM Healthcare Disparities Maternal Health Policy Research Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Gospel of Erika Kirk: Leaning In With the Christian Women of TPUSAAt the Turning Point USA Women’s Conference, Kirk presented her vision of a more Christian nation: “It’s not political, it’s biblical.”

Read more »

4 Antioxidant-Rich Foods Japanese Women Eat for Gut HealthWhen it comes to good habits to emulate in your own life, Dr. Vicente Mera suggests looking to Japan.

Read more »

Women sue San Francisco over ‘unhealthy conditions,’ alleged disparities with men in jailNine women held in a San Francisco jail filed a class action lawsuit Monday alleging they have 'fewer rights than men' inside.

Read more »

Men's Health Month Emphasizes Preventive Care and Heart HealthIn recognition of National Men's Health Month, UPMC primary care provider Benjamin Greb highlights the importance of preventive care, including regular wellness visits and screenings for colon cancer and heart disease. Greb advises on diet, exercise, and reducing sugar intake to prevent diabetes. The news also covers a break-in at a card shop, layoffs at UPMC, a deadly multi-vehicle crash in York County, and a 3-alarm fire in Columbia Borough.

Read more »