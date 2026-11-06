Strongest Skywalker Family Students In Star Wars Canon

An analysis of the most powerful individuals trained by the Skywalker family in Star Wars canon, from Imperial Inquisitors to Jedi survivors.

The Skywalker family has trained a surprising number of individuals across the Star Wars timeline, yet their students ended their tutelage on vastly different footings. Since the inception of the films, the galaxy has revolved around the Skywalker bloodline, with Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Ben Solo driving the narrative. Their influence extends far beyond their immediate relatives, shaping the destiny of the galaxy through the thousands of people they have taught. This prolific mentorship has produced over a dozen notable students, ranging from Imperial Inquisitors and Jedi Padawans to freedom fighters.

Strongest Students In Star Wars Canon

The Skywalker legacy is defined by their students, who often grew to surpass their teachers in power and influence. While Legends material includes figures like Galen Marek and Jacen Solo, the canon timeline offers its own formidable roster of apprentices. These individuals have become some of the most powerful entities in the franchise, with their abilities and feats determining their ranking among the Skywalkers' pupils. The strength of these students is measured not just by their Force sensitivity, but by their impact on the galaxy and their survival against overwhelming odds.

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Saw Gerrera Combat Training

Saw Gerrera stands as the only character in canon who received direct training from a Skywalker without possessing Force abilities. Before leading his guerrilla war against the Galactic Empire, Gerrera fought as a freedom fighter on his home planet of Onderon during the Clone Wars. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano traveled to Onderon to personally train Gerrera and his sister, Steela, though she did not survive to the end of their instruction. Anakin Skywalker never taught Gerrera to use a lightsaber or manipulate the Force, but he transformed him into a formidable independent combatant.

Gerrera became one of the most prolific fighters in the galaxy for nearly two decades, evading the Empire for years through sheer skill and strategy. However, in a one-on-one confrontation with any other student trained by a Skywalker, Gerrera would likely lose due to his reliance on command and morale rather than personal combat prowess. His true strength lay in his ability to muster soldiers and lead them, making him a significant political and military threat rather than a physical powerhouse.

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Enyo And Luke Skywalker Students

Enyo, a Twi'lek woman appearing in the novel Shadows of the Sith, represents the mysterious and often underdeveloped students of Luke Skywalker. She is mentioned only briefly as leading a group training exercise at the Jedi Academy on Ossus, where she was likely a peer of Ben Solo. Luke took over her training exercise in the narrative, indicating her active role in the academy's daily operations. Enyo serves as a narrative stand-in for the numerous unnamed Padawans Luke trained, allowing fans to gauge the power level of the academy's ranks.

Given the scarcity of information regarding Enyo, she is presumed to be among the weakest of the Skywalker students. Her fate was sealed during Ben Solo's attack on the Academy, where she presumably died because she lacked the Force sensitivity or speed to save herself. Enyo does not appear to be a powerhouse among Jedi, highlighting the disparity in power levels among Luke's diverse group of students.

Jedi Academy Survivors Ranked

Three of Luke Skywalker's students-Tai, Hennix, and Voe-survived the initial destruction of the Jedi Academy on Ossus during Ben Solo's rampage. The comic book The Rise of Kylo Ren explains that these three were off-planet at the time of the attack and returned to confront Solo. Hennix was killed by Solo in a fit of rage, Tai was murdered by Ren, the leader of the Knights of Ren, and Voe was slaughtered by Kylo Ren shortly after.

These survivors rank above Enyo because they had more opportunities to demonstrate their abilities in combat. All three Padawans fought bravely, though they were ultimately no match for Ben Solo. Voe and Tai managed to hold their own against the Knights of Ren for a significant period, a feat that even Kylo Ren struggled to achieve in The Rise of Skywalker. However, their inability to complete their training places them below more accomplished students on the list.

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Darth Vader Inquisitor Apprentices

Darth Vader did not have a single proper apprentice in canon, but he trained a substantial number of individuals for the Galactic Empire. Vader trained a total of 16 Imperial Inquisitors, making this group the largest on the list. These Inquisitors can be grouped together in terms of power because they all started as Jedi or Force wielders who either failed to evade the Empire or joined willingly.

The Inquisitors represent a significant portion of the Skywalker family's teaching legacy, despite their allegiance to the dark side. Their collective power is substantial, as they were all skilled Force users forced into service. Vader's training of these 16 individuals underscores his role as a prolific teacher, even if his methods were driven by the needs of the Empire rather than the preservation of the Jedi Order.