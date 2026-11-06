Strongest November Winds Expected in Northwest Saturday Night

KIRO 7 meteorologists issue Pinpoint Alerts for western Washington as the strongest winds of the season arrive Saturday night, bringing gusts over 50 mph and heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest.

Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the Pacific Northwest this weekend, marking the most active November weather pattern of the season so far. KIRO 7 meteorologists have issued a Pinpoint Alert for Saturday evening and Saturday night, warning that all locations in western Washington will experience significant wind activity. This system brings the strongest winds of the season to date, signaling a sharp turn from the dry start to the month.

Severe Wind Warnings Issued For Saturday

KIRO 7 meteorologists have called a Pinpoint Alert for Saturday evening and Saturday night, confirming that all locations in western Washington will see wind. This system brings the strongest winds of the season to date, signaling a sharp turn from the dry start to the month. The alert underscores the severity of the upcoming weather event, which is expected to disrupt daily routines and outdoor activities across the region. Residents are urged to take immediate precautions as the storm approaches.

Also read Storm Track Shifts North: Pacific Northwest Braces For Heavy Rain And Mountain Snow

Wind Gusts Could Top 50 Mph Along Coast

Gusts could top 50 mph along the coast, with gusts over 40 mph looking likely across much of the interior of western Washington, including Puget Sound. The forecast details a progression of wind intensity starting Friday morning, where a Wind Advisory has been issued for the coast and northern parts of the area. Winds at the coast and north of Everett are expected to gust over 40 mph through Friday, with an isolated 50 mph gust near the beaches. Elsewhere, including Puget Sound, the wind gusts will likely be in the 20 to 30 mph range for Friday, creating a blustery start to the weekend. This progression highlights the escalating nature of the storm system moving through the region.

Risk Of Power Outages From Wet Trees

Since many trees still have some leaves on them, they will catch more of the wind than they would later in the season. That means this system bears watching for the potential for power outages and tree damage. The combination of strong winds and leafy branches creates a heightened risk for falling limbs, which can take down power lines and block roads. KIRO 7 meteorologists advise residents to keep their devices charged in case you lose power after dark on Saturday. This precaution is critical as the storm strikes during evening hours when visibility is reduced and response times may be delayed.

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Storm Moves Through By Sunday Morning

Rain chances should exit by Saturday morning, giving us a brief dry break to start the weekend. And it will actually be a pretty balmy November day, with highs climbing into the 60s in some spots. While there could be a light rain shower during the Huskies game in Seattle, bad weather should hold off until after sunset. Fortunately, the main system looks like it will move through by Sunday morning, still leaving behind blustery showers and cooler air. Highs Sunday will settle back into the low to mid 50s. For the Seahawks game, we are likely looking at sunbreaks and scattered showers, and a brisk southwesterly breeze. This timeline suggests a temporary reprieve before cooler temperatures set in for the remainder of the week.

Mountain Passes Remain Clear Of Snow

One thing we won't have to worry much about with this stretch of storms is significant mountain-pass snow. Snow levels should generally remain at or above 5,000 feet through the rainy stretch tonight into the weekend. This means we are expecting rain rather than snow for the major passes. The overall weather pattern looks quite active across the Pacific Northwest next week, with the potential for additional potent storm systems and atmospheric rivers coming off the Pacific. There is still considerable uncertainty over exactly where those systems will track and, perhaps more importantly, where the atmospheric-river moisture plumes will be aimed. Travelers should monitor updates as conditions remain fluid and unpredictable.