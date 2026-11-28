Good evening! It was another mild to warm day in New Mexico and southern Colorado. Today’s high reached 61 degrees at the Sunport, which was 9 degrees above normal. The rest of the state experienced temperatures peaking in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

It was another mild to warm day in New Mexico and southern Colorado. Today's high reached 61 degrees at the Sunport, which was 9 degrees above normal.

The rest of the state experienced temperatures peaking in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Overnight, high clouds are expected to move through the state with temperatures forecasted to fall into the 20s, 30s and 40s for most. Saturday's forecast will feature a pattern change as stronger winds aloft move over the Desert Southwest and New Mexico. This will also bring stronger conditions to the surface.

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Wind gusts will generally range from 20-45 mph across New Mexico tomorrow with even stronger gusts expected along the majority of the central mountain chain and northeast New Mexico. The National Weather Service will be issuing High Wind Warnings, High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories starting tomorrow morning. These will be for wind gusts that could reach 50 and 60 mph.