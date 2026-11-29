Strong winds Saturday have big impacts; Denver still waiting for first official snow of the season
High winds forced events like Denver's Christkindlmarket to alter their start times Saturday, impacting plans for attendees.
DENVER - Big winds Saturday in the Denver metro had big impacts. The Christkindlmarket at the Auraria Campus delayed its opening Saturday to 5 p.m. Michelle Singh and her father, David Horn, drove in from Oklahoma for the market, carrying on a family tradition rooted in their love of the season.
Local High winds delay opening of Denver Christkindlmarket Saturday Veronica Acosta "My mom passed in 2010, and I moved with my dad, and we've had — we literally have a Christmas tree up all year round, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our house because my mom just absolutely loves Christmas," Singh shared with Denver7's Tyler Melito.
"We've traveled the world. We started just a couple years ago, and this was really important to us. So we were so excited.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at DenverChannel
Get an alert when there is news on -10 High TemperatureFollow -10 High Temperature