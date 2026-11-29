High winds forced events like Denver's Christkindlmarket to alter their start times Saturday, impacting plans for attendees.

DENVER - Big winds Saturday in the Denver metro had big impacts. The Christkindlmarket at the Auraria Campus delayed its opening Saturday to 5 p.m. Michelle Singh and her father, David Horn, drove in from Oklahoma for the market, carrying on a family tradition rooted in their love of the season.

Local High winds delay opening of Denver Christkindlmarket Saturday Veronica Acosta "My mom passed in 2010, and I moved with my dad, and we've had — we literally have a Christmas tree up all year round, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our house because my mom just absolutely loves Christmas," Singh shared with Denver7's Tyler Melito.

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"We've traveled the world. We started just a couple years ago, and this was really important to us. So we were so excited.