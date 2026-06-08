Winds will ramp up again Monday into Tuesday as another weather system inches toward Utah.Strong south winds, hot temperatures and low humidity will create cri

Winds will ramp up again Monday into Tuesday as another weather system inches toward Utah. Strong south winds, hot temperatures and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions, prompting a Red Flag Warning for southern, central and eastern Utah from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

An incoming cold front will also bring a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in northern Utah on Tuesday. High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 80s across northern Utah. The cold front will cool temperatures into the 70s for a couple of days in Salt Lake City on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will finally ease Thursday and remain lighter into the weekend as temperatures begin to climb again.

Expect highs in the 80s across northern Utah, while St. George returns to triple-digit temperatures for several consecutive days. Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. The Tower Fire near Scipio grew to an estimated 1,000 acres as aircraft joined the firefight.

According to fire officials, aircraft made water and retardant dropTwo temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon. The Yorba Linda California TemplA double tanker spilled fuel across 600 North after one tank crashed into the other on a railroad overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City F





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