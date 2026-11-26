Severe weather wIth high winds has disrupted Thanksgiving travel at New York area airports and caused power outages for hundreds of thousands of homes across multiple states.

Severe Weather Disrupts Thanksgiving Travel and Infrastructure

Strong winds exceeding fifty miles per hour have caused significant disruptions across the New York metropolitan area on Thanksgiving Day, leading to widespread flight delays and cancellations at major airports. At John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, passengers faced long security lines as strong gusts impacted operations. The region's airports, including LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International, collectively reported hundreds of delayed flights and numerous cancellations. At LaGuardia, wind gusts reached fifty-six miles per hour, while readings at Queens College stood at fifty-one miles per hour and forty-five miles per hour at JFK. A warning for robust winds remained in effect until early Friday morning, with sustained winds expected between thirty and forty miles per hour and gusts reaching up to sixty-five miles per hour.

Beyond the immediate travel chaos,the severe weather event has triggered power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. Authorities have issued warnings for coastal flooding in New Jersey and other parts of the region, urging residents to avoid unnecessary tRavel. Officials recommend securing loose objects that could be blown away by the wind, staying away from downed electrical wires, and exercising caution near trees, scaffolding, and temporary outdoor structures. Special attention has been urged for elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities and neighbors who may require assistance during these adverse conditions. The combination of high winds and potential coastal flooding has created a hazardous environment for commuters and residents alike.

Also read Storm with strong winds, rain brings flood concerns, threat of outages into Thanksgiving

The impact of the storm extends well beyond New York State, with significant power outages reported across multiple eastern states. Approximately two hundred thousand users in Virginia were left without electricity, while another one hundred seventy-seven thousand customers in Maryland faced similar issues. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina also reported thousands of affected clients according to outage tracking data. In one specific state, over thirty-four thousand households and businesses were without power on Thanksgiving. These widespread outages highlight the broad reach of the weather system, which has disrupted daily life and holiday preparations for a large segment of the population in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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Public Safety Advisories and Regional Coordination

Local and regional authorities have coordinated to manage the crisis, emphasizing public safety and community support during the extreme weather event. The persistent strong winds and risk of coastal flooding have prompted calls for residents to remain indoors and monitor official updates. Emergency management agencies are working to address imediate safety concerns, including fallen trees and debris that may block roads or threaten infrastructure. The recommendations to check on vulnerable neighbors reflect a broader community response to the challenges posed by the storm. As the weather system continues to affect the area, residents are advised to prepare for potential continued disruptions to transportation and utility services through the weekend.