Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Record-breaking snow fell across Anchorage over the weekend, marking the first decent snow of the season. While it was later than we typically see, it was enough to drive snowfall totals just a few inches below seasonal values.

While some snow and freezing rain remained with Southcentral this afternoon, most of that activity is tapering off. SOUTHCENTRAL: More than 5 inches of snow fell across many areas of Southcentral along and south of Anchorage, with areas of the lower Matanuska Valley only picking up a trace amount of accumulation. Some of the highest snowfall totals fell across parts of the Western Kenai Peninsula, where up to a foot of snow was reported in some areas.

Also read Bay Area faces midweek storm with heavy rain, strong winds, possible thunderstorms

While we did see freezing rain move through parts of Southcentral earlier today, that has since tapered off with a gradual decrease in our cloud cover. Be prepared for a chilly Monday night, as temperatures bottom out in the 20s for most areas. It’ll likely be even colder through the Copper River Basin, where teens will be possible. With clearer skies into the night, there remains a chance for early morning freezing fog into Tuesday.

Use caution on the roads Tuesday morning, as visibility could be greatly limited. While things remain fairly quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re watching our next system late Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow looks likely with this system, but there remains a chance that we could see some rain mixing in, which will limit snowfall amounts. Despite the chilly start to the week, temperatures do slowly warm throughout the week.

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Many areas could potentially climb into the mid to upper 30s later this week, as the overall warm weather pattern remains. SOUTHEAST: Winter weather is occurring in higher elevations of the Klondike Highway today into Tuesday, where up to 11 inches of snow is possible. Rain and gusty winds remain for the rest of Southeast, with the southern Panhandle under a wind advisory through noon Tuesday.

Gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be likely, with winds expected to peak overnight night into Tuesday morning. We’ll keep plenty of widespread rain around in the forecast through the middle of the week, with some of the heaviest rainfall gripping areas of the central and southern panhandle. If you’re tired of the rain, much drier weather looks to build into Southeast by week’s end, with some sunshine breaks looking possible.

INTERIOR: Fairbanks is counting down the days to its first zero-degree low, with Nov. 22 being the latest first zero or colder ever recorded. Current forecast continues to favor warm weather, with the likelihood of this year seeing the latest first zero ever recorded. While things are trending much quieter for the Interior to start of the work week, we will be watching some light snow returning to the region by the middle of the week.

Snowfall accumulations should remain below 4 inches for most areas. Winds will also build into the Alaska Range Tuesday into Wednesday, as our next storm builds into the Bering Sea. This will drive strong winds up to 80 mph through the Alaska Range, leading to a rise in temperatures for Fairbanks and much of the Interior. This warming trend will linger through the close of the week, before cooling off into the weekend.

NORTH SLOPE/WESTERN ALASKA: Persistent winds of 40 to 50 mph will keep limited visibility around at times for the Slope, with many areas seeing winds subsiding overnight and into Tuesday. While light snow remains in the forecast, accumulation should remain less than 3 inches in most spots. We’re watching our next statewide impact, as a storm builds into the Bering Sea. This will drive more snow and gusty winds into the Slope region and through areas of the Brooks Range.

As a result of this, expect some warmer weather to build into the Slope before cooling off by weeks end. A strong storm is set to move into the Bering Sea bringing impacts to the Aleutians and Western Alaska. While things are fairly quiet today, we will see high surf potential, coastal erosion, winter storm conditions and gusty winds move into Western Alaska through the middle of the week.

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Water levels of 4 to 6 feet above the normal high tide will be possible for Hooper Bay and the Southern Seward Peninsula Coastline, while the rest of the Y-K Delta coastline sees water levels of 2 to 4 feet. While high surf and coastal flooding remains one threat with this storm, we’ll also be watching some heavy snow move into the region, where 2 to 5 inches will be possible for parts of Southwest Alaska.

Higher snowfall amounts up to 8 inches will be possible for parts of the Seward Peninsula. One thing we’ll want to watch with this storm is coastal erosion, as the lack of ice could cause some large breaking waves and moderate coastal erosion. ALEUTIANS: The approaching low into the Bering Sea will drive high winds into the Aleutians this evening and into Tuesday.

Winds up to hurricane force will be possible, with areas near Atka and Adak seeing wind gusts as high as 80 mph. While rain and rough sees do look possible for the waters surrounding the waters, the heaviest rain looks to remain through the Bering Sea as the low moves off to the northeast. OUTLOOK AHEAD: Did you enjoy the snow? More chances will be possible over the next week for both Southcentral and through parts of the Interior.

While snow amounts look to remain on the lighter side, our snow chances have been steadily increasing as we head through the 2 half of November. Temperatures look to continue to remain above seasonal values for much of the state, meaning our bitter cold may be kept at bay for now. Looking ahead through the final two weeks of November, most areas will likely see highs in the 20s and 30s, with the warmest condtions in Southeast.

Things are still on track for what will likely be a warm fall and winter season across Alaska. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App. Send us your weather photos and videos here! 24/7 Alaska Weather: Get access to live radar, satellite, weather cameras, current conditions, and the latest weather forecast here. Also available through the Alaska’s News Source streaming app available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.