Forecasters say downpours could reach about an inch an hour, raising the risk of flooding on roads and in burn scar areas.

San Diego, CA – A person crosses the trolley tracks at the Old Town Transit Center during a storm on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in San Diego, CA. A powerful storm fueled by an atmospheric river is expected to drench Southern California on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and a significant risk of flash flooding, forecasters said.

A couple of weaker systems will also pass through this week, but the storm from Monday night through Tuesday night is “the one that’s most concerning,” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. The heaviest rain is expected during the day Tuesday, he said. Most of Los Angeles County could see 1 to 3 inches of rain from the storm, with 3 to 5 inches in some foothills and mountains, Gomberg said.

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In Orange County, the weather service’s official forecast calls for just over 2 inches, and just under 3 inches in the Santa Ana Mountains, said Dave Munyan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. But totals could range from 1.5 to 3.5 inches, he said, with the higher end more likely closer to the foothills.