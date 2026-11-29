Strong storm could bring heavy rain, flash flooding to Southern California next week
Forecasters say downpours could reach about an inch an hour, raising the risk of flooding on roads and in burn scar areas.
San Diego, CA – A person crosses the trolley tracks at the Old Town Transit Center during a storm on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in San Diego, CA. A powerful storm fueled by an atmospheric river is expected to drench Southern California on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and a significant risk of flash flooding, forecasters said.
A couple of weaker systems will also pass through this week, but the storm from Monday night through Tuesday night is “the one that’s most concerning,” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. The heaviest rain is expected during the day Tuesday, he said. Most of Los Angeles County could see 1 to 3 inches of rain from the storm, with 3 to 5 inches in some foothills and mountains, Gomberg said.
In Orange County, the weather service’s official forecast calls for just over 2 inches, and just under 3 inches in the Santa Ana Mountains, said Dave Munyan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. But totals could range from 1.5 to 3.5 inches, he said, with the higher end more likely closer to the foothills.
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