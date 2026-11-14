Strong Storm Brings Heavy Rain and High Winds to Washington

A powerful storm system will impact western Washington from Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches and gusty winds up to 55 mph. Wind and surf advisories are in effect for the coast and San Juan County, with potential for power outages, coastal flooding, and dangerous surf along the beaches.

The Brief A strong storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to western Washington Saturday night into early Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and San Juan County, with gusts up to 55 mph and possible power outages.

Dangerous surf and coastal flooding are expected, with minor flooding possible along the Skokomish River in Mason County. An upper-level trough moves onshore Saturday, bringing scattered showers and mild temperatures. We could see a few sunbreaks into the afternoon, before aAn upper level trough moves onshore Saturday, bringing scattered showers and mild temperatures. During the day, a High Surf Warning will be in effect for the coast due to large dangerous waves along the beaches.

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There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory for the north interior for minor flooding due to high tides and low pressure. Watch local flooding in some parking lots and low-lying areas near the water. During the day, a High Surf Warning will be in effect for the coast due to large dangerous waves along the beaches. A Wind Advisory will go into effect 4pm Saturday through 4am Sunday for the coast and San Juan County.

Winds will gust up to 55 mph with the strongest winds around midnight. The interior lowlands will see gusts around 30-40 mph. A Wind Advisory will go into effect 4pm Saturday through 4am Sunday for the coast and San Juan County. Winds will be below advisory level for the Puget Sound region, but strong winds could still create impacts and power outages.

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Be prepared for the strong winds late Saturday into early Sunday. Winds will be below advisory level for the Puget Sound region, but strong winds could still great impacts and power outages. The heaviest rain will move through Saturday night into early Sunday, with rainfall totals for the weekend expected to be 1-3" for the coast and up to 1" for the interior.

There is a Flood Watch in effect through Saturday evening for Mason County, with minor flooding of the Skokomish River expected, peaking early Sunday morning. Looking Ahead: Scattered showers and breezy winds linger into Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures. We see another round of showers Sunday evening into Monday with passing rain to start the week. Temperatures for the extended forecast look to cool back down, below average for the first time this month, and skies will dry out.