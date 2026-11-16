Strong lasers could unlock cheaper ignition for nuclear fusion fuel

First Light Fusion has teamed up with STFC to develop fast-ignition technology that could make commercial fusion energy cheaper to produce.

First Light Fusion and CLF joined forces to develop a cheaper and more efficient way to ignite nuclear fusion fuel using powerful lasers. The collaboration aims to make commercial fusion power more affordable.

A UK-based fusion firm and one of the world’s leading laser facilities have teamed up to make nuclear fusion cheaper and more efficient by improving how powerful lasers ignite compressed fuel. First Light Fusion, an Oxfordshire company and the UK’s only inertial confinement fusion developer, announced its effort with the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Central Laser Facility on November 12.

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The partnership will reportedly focus on fast ignition, a process that uses short, intense laser pulses to rapidly heat dense fusion fuel and trigger a fusion reaction. The research is part of the company’s Fusion via Low-power Assembly and Rapid Extraction , which separates fuel compression and ignition into two stages. The first has been successfully tested at First Light Fusion’s M3 facility.

Jonathan Skidmore, PhD, the company’s chief scientist, said the first stage used a simple pulsed-power driver to compress fuel to high density.

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“The next phase is to rapidly heat that dense fuel,” he continued. Conventional approaches use lasers to both compress and heat fusion fuel. The FLARE concept, however, splits these processes into two separate steps. A simple pulsed power system first compressesSkidmore highlighted the benefits of the partnership.

“The CLF has world-leading expertise in laser and plasma physics to accelerate this step,” the scientist shared. “Bringing these two phases together gives us a clear route towards integrated FLARE experiments. ”Dam-less US hydropower systems could generate 22.6 MW electricity to power 5,000 homes First Light and CLF will study how a short, intense laser pulse can most effectively deliver energy into the compressed fuel.

According to First Light Fusion, the collaboration will study how laser-generated electrons travel through the fuel and how efficiently they transfer their energy. The goal is to show how research laboratories and private firms in the UK can combine their expertise to speed progress towardto guide the electrons toward the ignition region. Their goal is to reduce the laser energy needed to trigger fusion while maintaining high energy gains.

FLARE aims to design the fuel target, compression, and ignition systems together. Its cylindrical design provides access to a larger area of compressed fuel, which could offer greater flexibility in developing the ignition system.wer technology, machine learning, and simulations.

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Meanwhile, CLF brings expertise in high-power lasers, plasma physics, and the behavior of energetic electrons. The partners will also consider engineering requirements, costs, and the ability to expand the technology for commercial use. High fusion gain could allow future power plants to generate electricity with fewer fusion cycles. It also places less demanding requirements on the driver, chamber, and fuel delivery system.

John Collier, PhD, director of STFC’s Central Laser Facility, said the effort will use CLF’s expertise in fast ignition modeling and experiments to tackle a specific technical challenge.

“By working together, we can identify the most robust approaches and target the experiments that will deliver the greatest value,” he concluded in aBased in Skopje, North Macedonia. Her work has appeared in Daily Mail, Mirror, Daily Star, Yahoo, NationalWorld, Newsweek, Press Gazette and others. She covers stories on batteries, wind energy, sustainable shipping and new discoveries. When she's not chasing the next big science story, she's traveling, exploring new cultures, or enjoying good food with even better wine.