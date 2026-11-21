The National Weather Service confirms a strong El Niño will peak in late 2025, bringing warmer winters and altered storm tracks to the Pacific Northwest with significant water resource implications.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) reports that the El Niño phenomenon continues to strengthen, marking it as one of the most powerful events recorded since 1950. This climatic condition is characterized by sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean's equatorial waters being warmer than average. Recent data indicates these temperatures are ranging from 2.5 to more than 4 degrees Celsius, which converts to 4 to more than 7 degrees Fahrenheit, stretching from the coast of Peru westward to the international dateline. The peak of this event is projected to occur around the end of the year.

Storm Tracks and Precipitation Shifts

These elevated sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific tropical waters cause the storm track across the North Pacific Ocean to adjust significantly. This shift results in weather systems spending more time moving into California and across the southern tier of the United States during the winter season, rather than through the Pacific Northwest. The southwestern United States is expected to benefit from this moisture in the form of rain and mountain snow after experiencing years of dry conditions. However, heavy rainfall amounts can create flooding and landslides, particularly in areas that have suffered recent wildfires.

Also read Fiji and Tonga Declare Drought Disasters as El Nino Crisis Escalates in Pacific

Temperature Outlooks and Seasonal Odds

The latest forecast released by the CPC shows solid odds of up to a 70% chance of warmer-than-average winter season temperatures during the period of December through February. For precipitation, the outlook reflects no real trend on above, near, or below average rainfall. This seasonal weather outlook is typical during an El Niño winter season. The first half of November across western Washington was unseasonably warm. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) recorded its warmest day on Veterans Day with a high of 67 degrees. As of November 19, SEA was nearly 2.5 degrees above average for the month, while Bellingham was 4.2 degrees above normal.

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Water Supply and Agricultural Concerns

The overall average warmer-than-average temperatures translate into lower heating costs, which is a positive economic impact for households. However, warmer temperatures mean overall mountain snow levels will be higher than needed, resulting in a lower-than-normal snowpack by next spring. This leads to more rainfall in the mountains versus snow piling up for use next summer and fall. The rainfall will run off into the region's rivers as opposed to snow that would gradually melt off later in the year. A less-than-average mountain snowpack next spring would make it four years in a row that this has occurred.

Regional Resource Limitations and Local Weather

Water resources have been short during these four years, resulting in limitations in agricultural irrigation in much of eastern Washington. The impacts next summer and fall include a lower-than-adequate supply of water to generate enough electric power during the warm season, enough river water for fish and recreation, as well as for domestic water needs. At this point, SEA is about one and a third inches below average for rainfall this month, and October was much drier than average as well. Rain is set to return to western Washington over the weekend and continue at times through next week, including Thanksgiving. For those traveling over the Cascades, snow levels on Sunday and Monday are forecast to be around 2,500 feet with only a few inches of snow anticipated each day. High tides may cause minor street flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.