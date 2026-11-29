Strong Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles Area
A strong earthquake woke up Los Angeles-area residents on Saturday when many families were likely watching the delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Two strong earthquakes woke up Los Angeles-area residents on a sleepy holiday weekend Saturday when many families were likely busy watching the delayed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or college football .
The first quake hit at 9:30 a.m. PT and had its epicenter about 6 miles west of Manhattan Beach. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated it had a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, downgraded from an initial estimate of a 5.0. Throughout the day, a series of smaller aftershocks kept the area on edge.
Chris Pratt to Star in Sci-Fi Family Drama 'The Traveler,' Inks First-Look Producing Deal at Paramount Chris Pratt Says He ‘Would Love’ James Gunn to Direct a Fourth ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Film After DC Exit There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injury. Later in the day, KABC-TV Los Angeles showed footage of some shattered windows and glass monitors at Los Angeles International Airport, which is close to the epicenter of the quakes and aftershocks.
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