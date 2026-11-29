A strong earthquake woke up Los Angeles-area residents on Saturday when many families were likely watching the delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Two strong earthquakes woke up Los Angeles-area residents on a sleepy holiday weekend Saturday when many families were likely busy watching the delayed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or college football .

The first quake hit at 9:30 a.m. PT and had its epicenter about 6 miles west of Manhattan Beach. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated it had a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, downgraded from an initial estimate of a 5.0. Throughout the day, a series of smaller aftershocks kept the area on edge.

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