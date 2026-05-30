Stroll for Strong Kids marks 30 years

Rochester, N.Y. — The Stroll for Strong Kids will take place at Genesee Valley Park on Saturday morning, marking the event’s 30th anniversary.Funds raised from

Over 180 teams walked at Genesee Valley Park for a good cause Saturday, June 1, 2024. The fundraiser supports the Golisano Children's Hospital and its programs for those in need.

Funds raised from the event will support vital programs that benefit the children of Golisano Children’s Hospital and their families. Over 180 teams of families and supporters are expected to participate—many in honor or memory of children treated at GCH, and in recognition of the exceptional care provided by GCH staff. The event will feature children’s games, a 5K race, and a dunk tank, with GCH doctors and nurses participating.

The rescue operation took place near the highest point of the ride, which is the tallest roller coaster on the pier. A driver who led troopers on a chase across Rochester died Friday morning in a fiery crash in the Maplewood neighborhood, according to New York State Police. Plans to redevelop parts of the former Marketplace Mall site in Henrietta have taken another step forward after the town's board approved special use permits. Farmington, N.Y.

— An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning. Earlier this month, Delesha Shields received news that broke her heart. Isaiah, a 2-year-old toddler she used to have custodial rights for, died.





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