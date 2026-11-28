New research suggests warning signs for strokes and heart attacks may appear as much as 30 years before the event. A University of Edinburgh study analyzed data from over 100,000 people between 1985 and 2019, finding that cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney function diverge long before serious events occur.

Patients will often speak about symptoms they experienced moments before a stroke or heart attack, but new research suggests warning signs may emerge as much as 30 years before the event.

A research team led by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland examined data from more than 100,000 people between 1985 and 2019, looking at how multiple cardiovascular risk factors changed over time. Dr. Mike MacDonald, a leading consultant cardiologist who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek: “This study confirms that in most people heart attacks and strokes rarely come out of the blue.

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” In the United States, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC. While stroke risk increases with age, strokes can occur at any age. In 2022, one in six deaths from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., or 17.5 percent, was due to stroke. Warning Signs May Emerge Decades Earlier The researchers found that several cardiovascular risk factors began following different patterns in people who later experienced a heart attack, stroke or another cardiovascular event.