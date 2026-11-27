Talbott served as deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton and then headed the Brookings Institution.

Strobe Talbott, a former Time magazine reporter who later served as deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton and thenHis son, Devin Talbott, confirmed he passed away peacefully after a long illness in his East Hampton, New York, home.

The elder Talbott was educated at Yale and Oxford, where he bunked with Clinton. While at the British university, after interning for Time in Moscow, the magazine asked Talbott to help translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union who was ousted in 1964.

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Strobe Talbott, a former Time magazine reporter who later served as deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton and then headed the Brookings Institution, died Thursday. He was 80. Talbott did, and it gave him some notoriety as a young man and a job at the magazine.