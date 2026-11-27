Strobe Talbott, the former deputy secretary of state who advised Bill Clinton on Russian affairs and led the Brookings Institution, has died at 80.

Strobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state and Brookings Institution president, dies at 80whose deep expertise on the Soviet Union shaped U.S. foreign policy before he went on to lead the Brookings Institution, died Thursday at the age of 80.

Talbott’s son, Devin Talbott, said his father died peacefully after a long illness at his home in East Hampton, New York, The Associated Press reported. An Ohio native, Talbott began his journalism career as an intern at Time magazine while studying at Yale and Oxford, where he was roommates with future PresidentNATO WARNS PUTIN COULD STRIKE BEFORE EUROPEAN ARMY RESPONDS, POINTS TO US AS MILITARY MODEL Strobe Talbott, president of the Brookings Institution, right, and Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference on Security Policy, left, participate in a news conference in Berlin on July 16, 2008.

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While at Time, Talbott was tapped to translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former Soviet leader ousted in 1964, which earned him a full-time role at the magazine. Over a 21-year career there, he focused on U.S.-Soviet relations, led the Washington bureau, and wrote as a foreign affairs columnist. In 1994, Talbott joined the Clinton administration as deputy secretary of state, helping guide U.S. relations with Russia and other post-Soviet states.