Talbott joined the U.S. State Department in 1994 and was the architect of the Clinton administration’s approach to Russia and other former Soviet countries.

Strobe Talbott, a former Time magazine reporter who later served as deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton and then headed the Brookings Institution, died Thursday.

His son, Devin Talbott, confirmed he passed away peacefully after a long illness in his East Hampton, New York, home. The elder Talbott was educated at Yale and Oxford, where he bunked with Clinton. While at the British university, after interning for Time in Moscow, the magazine asked Talbott to help translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union who was ousted in 1964.

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James Finley / AP After 21 years at Time, where he focused on Soviet-American relations and held positions including Washington bureau chief and a foreign-affairs columnist,Talbott joined the U.S. State Department in 1994, swiftly becoming deputy secretary of state. In that role, he was the architect of the Clinton administration’s approach to Russia and other formerly Soviet countries and conducted negotiations between the U.S. and India after the latter’s nuclear tests in 1998.