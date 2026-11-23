A new book reports that those around the future king believe that streamlining the monarchy will command ‘enormous public support in a country increasingly impatient with the cost and perceived excess of a sprawling royal…

Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince George of Wales, Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, walk to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, west of London, to attend the Easter Matins Service on April 5, 2026.

Some online have accused Prince William of being “petty” because of his reported plan to remove the “prince” title from his estranged younger brother, Harry, once he becomes king. Sunday that the future king ultimately isn’t being “vindictive” towards his brother or his American sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

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Instead, William’s plan is part of a larger strategy to create a streamlined monarchy that he believes will be more modern and appropriate for Britains in the 21st century, according to Sykes. That means having “a bonfire of royal titles” and removing them from anyone in the “sprawling” extended family — including Harry, Meghan and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet — who don’t have actual jobs working on behalf of “The Firm.

” “The thinking is that a royal title should work like a job title, not a birthright,” Sykes reported.

“If you are a working royal, carrying out duties for the Crown, you are a prince or a princess and . And an income and a home come with the job. If you are not, you are a private citizen, free to earn your living however you choose. As a friend of William’s told me, this ‘is not a cruel stripping of privilege.

'” Then again, Sykes also explained that William’s plan takes into account concerns that Harry and Meghan have been using their titles and proximity to the monarchy in order to undermine it, or to even set up a rival court, especially since their return to the United Kingdom in August. So, this plan is meant to protect the monarchy and William’s son and heir, Prince George, from any “future dukes of hazard.

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” ETON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 8: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George of Wales , as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on September 8, 2026 in Berkshire, England. Sykes’ book is called “The Dukes of Hazard,” and it’s a biography of the three famous sons and brothers of kings — Edward VIII, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Harry, the Duke of Sussex.the book promises to examine how “these embittered, resentful, regretful men, and their wives – Wallis, Sarah, and Meghan – have inflicted greater damage on the British monarchy than any republican movement could dream of.

” When it comes to Harry, Sykes has been pretty critical of him and of Meghan in his reporting for both his The Royalist Substack and for the Daily Beast, where he is European editor at large. He has documented ways he believes the couple have tried to profit off their royal titles, even after they announced in 2020 that they were leaving royal duties in order to move to the United States to embark on their own, non-royal careers and to gain financial independence.

Sykes also has accused Harry and Meghan of violating the terms of the so-called Sandringham summit. In the deal worked out with the late Queen Elizabeth in 2020, they agreed they could not be both working members of the royal family and pursue private commercial interests. Also as part of the deal, Harry and Meghan did not technically lose their “HRH styles” — much-prized honorary titles given to senior royals.

But the late queen said they had to stop using the HRH styles publicly because they had stepped away from royal duties. After Harry and Meghan moved back to the United Kingdom in August, King Charles declared that they were to be treated like “private citizens. ” But in apparent defiance to Charles’ edict, they have engaged in various high-profile, quasi-royal engagements that are designed to enhance their international profiles and commercial appeal, Sykes and others have said.

In other situations that are seen as damaging to the monarchy, Meghan has become mired in questions surrounding her father’s child pornography scandal and Harry has been speaking out on sensitive geo-political issues, notably Russia’s war against Ukraine. Sykes has become highly critical of Charles for not doing more to stop his younger son from trying to act like a working prince and “blurring” certain lines that are confusing to the public.

“And we now have this terrible, terrible problem in the United Kingdom where where Harry is keeps insisting that he is a prince of the United Kingdom,” Sykes said on his channel. “He is using to basically role play. I thinking they call it larping .

He’s larping at being a member of the royal family. and he is using his title to deliberately blur the boundaries and create a rival court to trouble and torment William. And William is like, ‘This cannot happen again.

'”over the weekend. At Kensington Palace, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, told the Mail, “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.

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”According to both Sykes and the Mail, the plan would also allow William’s two younger children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, to give up their titles and HRH designations if they decide, as adults, they want to forge independent careers and not be in service to the Crown “as spares. ” But the plan would not affect the future of Prince George, 13. His future as heir to the throne is “set in concrete.

” In his book, Sykes reported that those around William believe that streamlining the monarchy will command “enormous public support in a country increasingly impatient with the cost and perceived excess of a sprawling royal household. ” The plan would also mean that Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, would lose their princess titles. An online survey conducted by the Mail on Sunday shows that readers agree, at least when it comes to taking away Harry’s “prince” title.

Of nearly 9,000 participants in the survey, 92% agree that Harry should lose his titles. Sykes’ reporting, though, does not specify whether William’s plan would also involve taking away Harry and Meghan’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, which were given to them by Queen Elizabeth when they married in 2018. The mechanism for making changes in royal titles goes back to how they were created in the first place, according to Sykes. The mechanism is the “letters patent.

” Letters patent issued by King George V in 1917 contain rules that still govern royal titles today, including who gets to be called a prince or princess and who gets to be an HRH. Charles used the mechanism last year to take away Andrew’s prince title, due to his years-long involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William has been told by constitutional advisers that, as king, he could issue new letters patent to dramatically overhaul the rules of royal titles, Sykes reported. In both his book and on his YouTube channel, Sykes said that William believes that a down-sized monarchy could also benefit his two younger children, freeing them of the expectation that they have to join the so-called family business as adults.

“The absolute genius of what William is proposing is that he is presenting it as the liberation of his own children, which is what he actually believes,” a friend told Sykes. William and Kate reportedly admire the route taken by Princess Anne, the Mail reported. Unlike Andrew, with Beatrice and Eugenie, or Harry, with Archie and Lilibet, Anne opted to not seek titles for her own children, Peter and Zara Phillips, when they were born.

Anne told Vanity Fair magazine in 2020: “I think it was probably easier for them… there are downsides to having titles. ” The Mail also reported that William and Kate already are rearing their three children without some of the formal trappings of their royal status. Sources told the Daily Mail that they are not called “your royal highness” by aides and staff at home; at school, they also are not referred to as prince or princess.

Sykes reiterated that William’s plan isn’t just about Harry and Meghan.

“It’s actually much more about the next generation. It’s to stop the creation of a new generation of dukes of hazard or princes of hazard. And, of course, it is about a country that is becoming a