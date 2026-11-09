Strip Club Heiress Memoir Exposes Michael Woods Murder Trial

Laurel Woods details her father Michael Woods conviction for the 1989 murder of partner Horace McKenna in new memoir Strip Club Heiress published by Bloomsbury.

Laurel Woods released a new memoir titled Strip Club Heiress which chronicles her complex relationship with her father Michael Woods and his controversial career as an adult entertainment mogul in Southern California. The book provides an intimate look at the family dynamics that persisted despite Michael Woods conviction for first-degree murder in the 1989 killing of his business partner Horace McKenna.

Origins of the Woods Family Business Empire

Michael Woods began his professional life as a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer before transitioning into the adult entertainment industry where he owned several strip clubs across Southern California. Laurel Woods describes growing up idolizing her father who built a business empire that included establishments with various names throughout the region. The memoir explores how Woods constructed this life for his family while maintaining a public persona that contrasted sharply with the illicit activities that would later define his legacy.

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Woods maintained a lavish lifestyle that included a sprawling mansion in Brea located in Orange County. This property served as the backdrop for a life that featured exotic animals such as a Bengal tiger and an alligator named Elvis. The juxtaposition of family life and high-profile criminal enterprise forms the central tension of the narrative as Laurel Woods examines the duality of her father character.

The 1989 Murder of Horace McKenna

The pivotal event in the Woods family history occurred in 1989 when Horace Big Mac McKenna was gunned down outside his home in Orange County. McKenna was Michael Woods former business partner and the shooting triggered a massive law enforcement investigation that ultimately targeted Woods himself. Although Woods was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder the legal proceedings did not result in a conviction until 2001.

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McKenna was killed in front of the Brea mansion where he kept his exotic animals including the famous alligator Elvis. The violence occurred outside this wealthy residence and marked the beginning of a long legal battle that would consume the next decade of the Woods family life. The delay in convictions highlights the complexities of the evidence and the legal strategies employed during the investigation.

Decade Long Legal Battle and 2001 Trial

Michael Woods faced trial in 2001 at the Orange County Superior Court where he was charged with the 1989 murder of his former partner. During the proceedings Woods appeared before the court alongside his defense attorney Vicki Pobderesky who worked to challenge the prosecution case. The trial was a high-profile event that drew significant media attention due to the sensational nature of the crime and the Woods family status.

The court found Michael Woods guilty of first-degree murder leading to a prison sentence that would last for many years. The conviction was a profound shock to Laurel Woods who had to reconcile her memories of her father with the reality of his criminal culpability. The legal process spanned twelve years from the shooting to the final verdict indicating the thoroughness of the judicial review.

Prison Release and Memoir Reflection

Michael Woods was released from prison in 2017 after serving part of his sentence following the 2001 conviction. His release was marked by emotional reunions with his family including his wife Debbie Woods who greeted him upon his departure from the correctional facility. The final chapter of this legal saga involved Laurel Woods visiting her father during his incarceration with her last visit occurring in 2017 before his release.

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The memoir Strip Club Heiress published by Bloomsbury Publishing offers a personal account of loving a parent after they are convicted of such a serious crime. Laurel Woods uses her platform to discuss the psychological impact of growing up with a father who was both a provider and a murderer. The book serves as a historical record of the adult entertainment industry in California while also functioning as a family tragedy narrative.

The narrative extends beyond the courtroom drama to explore the broader implications of the Woods family saga on Southern California culture. By detailing the rise and fall of Michael Woods business ventures and personal life the memoir provides context for the era of unchecked expansion in the entertainment sector. Woods attempts to make sense of her father actions and their lasting effects on her own life and identity.