Fire officials were investigating whether the four fires were connected and whether any were intentionally set.

Fire officials began investigating a string of vehicle fires that broke out within minutes and miles of one another in South Los Angeles on Friday.

The first vehicle fire was reported on E. 23rd Street near Hooper Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Crews extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes. About 2 miles from the first fire, firefighters received a second call about a truck catching fire at 230 E. 43rd Place near San Pedro Place. That call came just 30 minutes after the first fire was reported. Firefighters spent about 20 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

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About an hour later, the Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched crews to a third fire near 51st Street and Compton Avenue, about 2 miles from the second fire. The fourth vehicle fire was reported just 15 minutes later, at 4:09 a.m., on S. Long Beach Avenue, one block from the third fire. Fire officials were investigating whether the four fires were connected and whether any were intentionally set.