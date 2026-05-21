Strike Action Disrupts Travel in Portugal Next Month

Portugal is set to face strike action next month, leading to potential disruption to travel in the country. Members of the Portuguese cabin crew union have voted to join the nationwide strike, impacting flights operated by airlines including TAP, chief spokesperson of the union, said.

Portugal is set to be affected by strike action on June 3, potentially disrupting travel in the country. Members of the Portuguese cabin crew union have voted to join a nationwide strike next month, which could impact flights operated by airlines including TAP .

TAP, the largest airline with a base in Portugal, usually operates about 300 flights a day. Other airlines such as Portugália and SATA may also be affected. According to estimates, hundreds of flights are at risk of disruption due to the strike. The strike is being called to protest reform proposals from the Portuguese government, which the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) considers an 'unprecedented attack on established rights'.

Among other measures, the reform includes provisions making it easier for companies to dismiss employees and removing limits on outsourcing. Portugal and its airports are set to face strike action next month. The union represents cabin crew, and 79 per cent of its members approved the decision to join the strike. Public transport in Portugal, including the Lisbon Metro, Carris (Lisbon public transports), Carristur (tourism transport), and Port Operational Authority of the Douro (PPD) will also be involved.

International visitors should prepare for disruption to flights and trains. Travel could also be disrupted as a result of the new European border system, with long, slow-moving queues at European airports, including in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, already reported. The Daily Mail has contacted TAP for comment





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Portuguese Cabin Crew Union Strike Action TAP National Strike Disruption To Travel Probable Flights Affected Unprecedented Attack On Established Rights Airport Strike Lisbon Metro Carris Carristur Port Operational Authority Of The Douro Discussed Reform Proposals Impact On Other Sectors And Unions International Visitors European Border System Long Queues Reported At European Airports Lisbon Airport Queues

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Strike action could disrupt travel in Portugal next month, affecting TAP and other airlinesMembers of the Portuguese cabin crew union have voted to join a nationwide strike in June, which could potentially disrupt flights operated by airlines including TAP, Portugal's largest aircraft carrier, as well as other airlines such as Portugália and SATA, potentially affecting hundreds of flights and leading to disruption in public transport. Other unions and organisations, such as the Lisbon Metro, are also participating.

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