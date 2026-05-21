Strike action could disrupt travel in Portugal next month, affecting TAP and other airlines

Members of the Portuguese cabin crew union have voted to join a nationwide strike in June, which could potentially disrupt flights operated by airlines including TAP, Portugal's largest aircraft carrier, as well as other airlines such as Portugália and SATA, potentially affecting hundreds of flights and leading to disruption in public transport. Other unions and organisations, such as the Lisbon Metro, are also participating.

Portugal is set to be affected by strike action on June 3, leading to potential disruption to travel in the country. Members of the Portuguese cabin crew union have voted to join the nationwide strike next month, which could disrupt flights operated by airlines including TAP , Portugal 's largest airline, which usually operates about 300 flights a day.

Other airlines such as Portugália and SATA may also be affected. Hundreds of flights are at risk of disruption from the strike, which has been called to protest reform proposals from the Portuguese government. The National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) called the proposed changes an 'unprecedented attack on established rights' by the government. The union represents cabin crew - and has voted to join the strike, with reports indicating 79 per cent of members approved the decision.

Public transport in Portugal will also be impacted, with FECTRANS, the federation of transports and communications syndicates, also partaking. Other organisations involved in the strike include the Lisbon Metro, Carris (Lisbon public transports), Carristur (tourism transport), Transtejo/ Soflusa (ferries), Fertagus (railway), the Porto and Mondego Metros, STCP (Porto public transports), CP (Portugal railways), and doctors.

International visitors have the main fear of disruption to flights and trains, as well as the new European border system, which could impact travel in Portugal. British travellers have been warned to prepare for serious disruption - including four-hour queues - at European airports this summer, as the rollout of the EU Entry/Exit System continues





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Portugal Strike Action Disruption TAP Portugal's Largest Airline Hundreds Of Flights Reform Proposals National Union Of Civil Aviation Flight Person Proposed Changes Easier For Companies To Dismiss Employees Removing Limits On Outsourcing Disruption Public Transport FECTRANS Lisbon Metro Carris Carristur Transtejo/ Soflusa Fertagus The Porto And Mondego Metros STCP CP Doctors European Border System EES Schengen Area Airports Portuguese Capital Lisbon Long Slow-Moving Queues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Family members opt for affordable high street brandsThe article discusses Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, who are the nieces of Princess Diana and first cousins of Princes William and Harry, respectively. They attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in style, opting for Dune London's affordable high street offerings.

Read more »

3 men killed in San Diego mosque shooting were security guard, community members, CAIR saysThe three men who were killed when two teenage gunmen opened fire at San Diego mosque were identified Tuesday as a security guard and two community members who risked their lives for others.

Read more »

Tentative deal reached after three-day strike on nation's largest commuter rail systemLengthy negotiations ended with a tentative agreement between the unions and Long Island Rail Road. Governor Kathy Hochul announced raises for workers without fare or tax increases, and the deal still needs to be ratified by rank-and-file members of the five unions that went on strike. The trains resumed operation, with phased restarts and essential workers' buses.

Read more »

Tap into the excitement of the FIFA World Cup with exclusive rewards and experiencesThe FIFA World Cup is kicking off this June, and anticipation is growing immensely! We spoke with Mariota Essery about the ways fans can take part in more of th

Read more »