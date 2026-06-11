Strictly star Oti Mabuse expecting second child after traumatic birth

Oti Mabuse, a dancer on the UK's Strictly Come Dancing, is expecting her second child after giving birth to a daughter who was born prematurely and suffered a traumatic birth. Mabuse has spoken about the trauma of giving birth and the subsequent pain of seeing her daughter so ill.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse is expecting her second child. The dancer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she is pregnant as she shared a slew of sweet snaps with her husband Marius Lepure.

In an accompanying caption she wrote: 'Plot twist… We thought we had our hands full already, but life had even bigger plans. Baby No. 2 is joining the dance party, and our hearts (and house) are about to get a whole lot fuller.

' The couple are parents to a two-year-old daughter, who was born six months prematurely, suffered a traumatic birth and contracted sepsis. Oti and Marius, who tied the knot in 2014, have never publically revealed their daughter's name. Despite admitting she was left suffering after the birth, when asked if she would like more children, she said: 'I'd like as many as I can afford. What I have been through shocked me, but it made me even stronger.... Strictly star Oti Mabuse is expecting her second chil





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Oti Mabuse Strictly Come Dancing Expecting Second Child Premature Birth Traumatic Birth Daughter's Name

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