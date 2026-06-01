Strictly's Shirley Ballas Accused of 'Diva-Like' Behavior on Cruise Ship

Shirley Ballas, the head judge of 'Strictly Come Dancing', has been accused of demanding excessive control over journalists' coverage and behaving in a diva-like manner during a cruise ship appearance, despite the BBC's strict guidelines against replicating the show's content for profit.

Shirley Ballas , the head judge of ' Strictly Come Dancing ', sparked controversy when she appeared on a cruise ship 's stage dressed in a diamante suit and accompanied by the show's theme tune.

Despite the BBC's strict editorial guidelines prohibiting talent from replicating or referencing the show's content for profit, Ms. Ballas participated in a dance competition and scored contestants with replica paddles, reportedly earning 'between five and six figures' for her appearance. However, her behavior on board the ship raised further eyebrows. Journalists invited to promote the cruise line and Ms. Ballas herself reported feeling bullied and humiliated by her diva-like demands for control over their coverage.

She insisted on approving every word written about her and every photograph taken, even going so far as to demand access to each journalist's camera roll. When her demands were refused, she reportedly ridiculed and humiliated the journalists in front of other passengers. This behavior is at odds with her public image, as she has previously shared inspirational quotes about kindness and spoken openly about the bullying she endured in the dance industry. The BBC has not yet commented on the matter





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Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing Cruise Ship BBC Guidelines Journalist Bullying Diva-Like Behavior

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