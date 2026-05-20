Strictly's new hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe admit nervousness ahead of their hosting gig.

Emma, Josh, and Johannes will be hosting Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC's popular dance show. They expressed nervousness and admitted their apprehension in replacing two iconic hosts. Their appointment announcement was made on Instagram, and they will step into the ballroom to host this popular show.

Strictly 's new hosts Emma Willis , Josh Widdicomb e, and Johannes Radebe joked that the show 'could be an absolute disaster' after taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman .

They admitted they were 'petrified' and blushed when asked about 'not being part of that dancing team.

' They had a behind-the-scenes look as they prepared for their official photoshoot on Instagram. The BBC confirmed their appointments in their Instagram story, and they will be replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman from the end of last year





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Shows And Dancing Strictly Hosts Emma Willis Josh Widdicomb Johannes Radebe Dancing Show Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Replacing Them Nervousness Prepared For Photoshoot BBC

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