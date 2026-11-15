Strictly's Kai Widdrington Hospitalized, Delta Goodrem Dances Without Him

Kai Widdrington faces a mystery illness requiring hospitalization, forcing Delta Goodrem to partner with Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington was forced to miss Saturday's live broadcast due to a sudden and severe medical emergency that required hospitalization. The 31-year-old dancer could not compete for the show's eighth week, leaving his celebrity partner Delta Goodrem without her usual routine partner during a critical stage of the competition.

Kai Widdrington Hospitalized for Mystery Illness

Kai Widdrington held back tears as he watched Delta Goodrem perform without him from his home, visibly emotional while his partner Chloe Wells provided comfort during the broadcast. The situation escalated when Delta Goodrem, 42, revealed on air that Kai's condition had deteriorated rapidly, stating he had to be hospitalized. This development sparked immediate concerns among viewers and staff regarding whether the professional dancer would be able to continue in the competition or if he would be forced to quit entirely.

Also read Kai Widdrington Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing Due To Illness

On Friday, producers confirmed that Kai was not well enough to perform, prompting a last-minute change to the lineup. Delta Goodrem explained the gravity of the situation to the audience, noting that it had been an extremely crazy week for their partnership. She emphasized that no doubt Kai would remain strong and return to the ballroom once he had recovered from the illness.

Aljaz Skorjanec Steps In for Delta Goodrem

With Kai Widdrington unavailable, professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec stepped in to partner with Delta Goodrem for the Argentine Tango performance set to Missing by Everything But The Girl. Delta Goodrem shared snippets of the performance on social media, remarking on how proud she was of both Aljaz and her routine, while Delta responded by saying Kai was with them in spirit throughout the evening.

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Aljaz Skorjanec, 36, navigated the complex Argentine Tango routine solo, aiming to maintain the high standards expected of the show's professional corps. He received praise from the hosts, including Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe, for his professionalism and readiness to perform on such short notice. Johannes Radebe also publicly thanked Aljaz for stepping up, adding a message of encouragement for Kai to get well soon.

Delta Goodrem Scores Highest of Competition

Despite the chaotic circumstances and the absence of her primary partner, Delta Goodrem delivered a standout performance that resonated with the judges and viewers alike. She achieved a total score of 35 points out of a possible 40, marking her highest score of the competition so far. The performance showcased her resilience and adaptability under pressure, earning her significant praise from the panel.

Demo also revealed the logistical challenges of the week, noting that she had to rehearse with three different partners leading up to the broadcast. This instability followed a rocky start to their journey, where they were forced to skip week four due to a rib injury sustained by Delta Goodrem during rehearsals. That injury had previously resulted in the couple being granted a bye to the following week, adding to the series of setbacks they have faced.

Other Couples Face Results Show Pressure

The results segment of the broadcast highlighted other dramatic storylines and performances across the remaining couples. Actress Jaime Winstone made a welcome return to the dancefloor with partner Carlos Gu after missing the previous week due to an abdominal muscle tear. Jaime, who has survived three dance-offs in the competition, was greeted with warmth by the hosts, with Josh Widdicombe noting that it felt like she was back where she belonged.

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Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby topped the leaderboard with an impressive Charleston to Blame It on the Boogie by The Jacksons. Their performance earned three perfect tens and a nine from the judges, resulting in a total of 39 points. This score secured their position at the top of the standings, offering a safe passage through the results show after landing in last week's dance-off.

At the lower end of the scoreboard, a three-way tie for last place occurred among Will Best and Dianne Buswell, Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola, and Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley. Will Best and Dianne Buswell performed a Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat, while Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola danced a Foxtrot to Have You Met Miss Jones? by Robbie Williams. Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley completed the trio with a Quickstep to Happy Days by Pratt & McClain. All three couples received 27 points, setting up a tense elimination process for the upcoming results show.

BBC bosses have not yet released further details regarding the nature of Kai Widdrington's illness or confirmed his availability for the next episode. The show is scheduled to feature its fan-favorite annual trip to Blackpool Tower, where couples will perform special routines. The Strictly Come Dancing results show is set to air on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where the fate of the bottom three couples will be decided.