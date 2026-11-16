Strictly Pro Kai Widdrington Confirms Return for Blackpool After Hospitalization

Kai Widdrington confirms he will dance next week for the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special after being hospitalized with a mystery illness this weekend.

Kai Widdrington, the 31-year-old professional dancer, has officially confirmed that he will return to the dance floor for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special next week. This announcement serves as a definitive health update following his unexpected withdrawal from the live show this past weekend due to a sudden and severe illness.

Emergency Replacement Delta Goodrem Tango

Widdrington was unable to compete during the recent episode because his health deteriorated rapidly, requiring immediate medical attention. To ensure the show proceeded without cancellation, fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec stepped in at the last minute to partner with Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who was originally paired with Widdrington. The duo performed an Argentine Tango set to the song Missing by Everything But The Girl, delivering a performance that garnered significant attention from viewers.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Aljaz Steps in for Kai Widdrington Week 8

Widdrington Thanked Skorjanec and Medical Staff

On Sunday night, Widdrington took to Instagram to share a detailed update on his condition and express his gratitude to those who supported him during the crisis. He explicitly thanked Aljaz Skorjanec for arriving at short notice, noting that Skorjanec received the call around 5:30 pm on Friday. Skorjanec then rehearsed with Goodrem until the evening and again the following morning, a feat Widdrington described as amazing and absolutely smashing.

Widdrington also extended his appreciation to Goodrem for handling the situation like a professional. He noted that dancing with a new partner within 24 hours is unheard of in the competition. Furthermore, he thanked the paramedics and the medical staff at the hospital in Barnet for their exceptional care, stating they helped him recover faster than he had anticipated. He credited his girlfriend for providing tender loving care, including preparing soup and pancakes.

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Medical Recovery Season Continuation

Addressing the concerns about his future in the competition, Widdrington stated clearly that he is on the mend and will be back for the rest of the season. He confirmed that he and Goodrem will begin training all week ahead of the Blackpool special, which they have successfully reached. He expressed excitement about heading to Blackpool with his dance partner, dispelling fears that he might be forced to quit the program early due to the severity of his hospitalization.

Previous Setbacks Delta Goodrem Scores

This health scare follows a series of other challenges for the pair, including skipping week four due to a rib injury sustained by Goodrem during rehearsals. Despite these obstacles, the duo scored a total of 35 points out of 40 on Saturday night, marking their highest score of the competition to date. Goodrem revealed that she rehearsed with three different partners throughout the week before Skorjanec took over, highlighting the chaotic nature of the production week.