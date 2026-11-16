Strictly Kai Widdrington Returns For Blackpool After Hospitalization

Kai Widdrington confirms his return to Strictly Come Dancing for the Blackpool special after being hospitalized with a mystery illness, replacing Aljaz Skorjanec for Delta Goodrem.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington has confirmed he will return to the ballroom for the upcoming Blackpool special following a sudden medical emergency that forced his withdrawal from this weekend's live broadcast. The 31-year-dancer issued a health update on Sunday after being hospitalized, clearing rumors that he might be forced to quit the competition entirely. His recovery timeline ensures he remains paired with celebrity partner Delta Goodrem for the remainder of the season.

Health Update And Hospital Recovery Details

Widdrington took to Instagram to address his followers directly, stating that he is on the mend and grateful for the medical care he received. He specifically thanked the paramedics and the staff at the hospital in Barnet for their rapid response and effective treatment. The dancer noted that their expertise helped him feel significantly better faster than he had initially anticipated, allowing him to resume training and prepare for the next stage of the contest.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Aljaz Steps in for Kai Widdrington Week 8

The medical scare began when Widdrington fell ill suddenly, prompting Delta Goodrem to reveal on Saturday's episode that he had to be taken to the hospital. Goodrem described the previous week as extremely chaotic and expressed deep sadness over Widdrington's deteriorating condition. The severity of the situation initially raised concerns among viewers and co-hosts that the illness might be severe enough to end Widdrington's participation in the series permanently.

Aljaz Skorjanec Steps In As Surprise Replacement

Fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec stepped in at the last minute to partner with Delta Goodrem when Widdrington became incapacitated. Goodrem revealed on Saturday that Skorjanec received the call around five thirty on Friday while Widdrington was already en route to the hospital. Skorjanec immediately began rehearsing with Goodrem that evening and continued into the following morning to prepare for the live performance.

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Despite the minimal preparation time, the duo performed an Argentine Tango set to the song Missing by Everything But The Girl. They achieved a total score of 35 points out of 40, marking Goodrem's highest score of the competition so far. The performance impressed the judges and hosts alike, showcasing the high level of skill Skorjanec managed to deliver under extremely tight constraints.

Widdrington praised Skorjanec extensively in his statement, expressing immense gratitude for his professionalism and dedication. He noted that watching from home made him gleam with pride at how well his partner executed the dance. Widdrington emphasized that Skorjanec did an amazing job and absolutely smashed the routine, compensating for his own absence with exceptional talent and quick adaptability.

Dance Partner Delta Goodrem Navigates Setbacks

Goodrem faced significant challenges this week, having to rehearse with three different partners before settling on Skorjanec for the live show. She described dancing with a new partner in such a short space of time as unheard of within the show's format. Despite the disruption, Goodrem maintained a supportive attitude, praising Widdrington's resilience and expressing confidence in his full recovery.

This incident adds to a series of difficulties the pair has encountered during the competition. Earlier in the season, they were forced to skip week four due to a rib injury sustained by Goodrem during rehearsals. The show's rules allowed them a bye to the following week, but the ongoing health issues have tested their partnership repeatedly. Widdrington expressed his pride in Goodrem for handling the unexpected changes like a true professional throughout the ordeal.

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Preparation For Blackpool Special And Next Steps

With his health stabilized, Widdrington announced that he and Goodrem will begin training immediately for the Blackpool special. They plan to head up to Blackpool during the upcoming week to continue their rehearsals and prepare for the prestigious event. The return to Blackpool marks a significant milestone in the competition, as the professional ballroom serves as the traditional venue for the season's most dramatic stages.

Goodrem shared that she and Widdrington are sending each other love and support during this transitional period. She expressed her pride in her dance partner and stated her belief that he would return strong to the ballroom. The hosts, including Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe, also publicly thanked Skorjanec for his last-minute assistance, acknowledging the high level of difficulty involved in such a rapid substitution.

As the season progresses, the focus now shifts back to Widdrington and Goodrem as they prepare to reclaim their spot on the dance floor. Their journey through injury, illness, and last-minute replacements has highlighted the unpredictable nature of live television dance competitions. Fans can expect to see the pair perform with renewed energy when the Blackpool special airs, marking their official return to the Strictly Come Dancing stage.