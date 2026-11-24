Shirley Ballas attends the Beauty Awards with Giuseppe Nonnis, triggering warnings from his ex-fiancée Daria Chesnokova over a perceived betrayal.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas made her official red carpet debut alongside Italian dancer Giuseppe Nonnis at The Beauty Awards on Monday night. The appearance marked the first time the pair were seen together publicly, signaling a definitive shift from private speculation to open acknowledgment of their romance.

Ballas, 66, looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder black buttoned top with a white collar, paired with a black satin skirt and a furry black coat. Nonnis, 36, wore a classic black tie suit and was observed carrying event giveaways while holding hands with the television personality as they exited the venue.

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The connection between Ballas and Nonnis has deep historical roots, dating back to when he was a young child who admired the dance judge. Their professional rapport began to blossom into a personal relationship after they danced together in Hong Kong and Blackpool earlier this year.

Nonnis, who grew up in Cagliari and currently resides in Hong Kong, has frequently expressed his admiration for Ballas on social media platforms. This public display of affection follows months of online interactions, including flame emojis and affectionate comments that fueled fan interest in their developing bond.

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However, the couple faces significant external pressure from Nonnis's ex-fiancée, Ukrainian dancer Daria Chesnokova. Chesnokova has publicly intervened to caution Ballas against pursuing the relationship, stating it would constitute the ultimate betrayal of trust.

Chesnokova described Ballas as a mentor and dance mother figure, emphasizing the depth of her respect for the Strictly judge. She explained that she introduced Ballas to Nonnis, making any romantic development between them feel like a familial breach rather than just a celebrity romance.

In statements to The Sun, Chesnokova detailed the personal nature of her objection. She compared the situation to a mother taking a son's boyfriend, highlighting the emotional complexity of the triangle. She noted that seeing the former couple together and knowing their past love made the potential new relationship deeply hurtful.

Chesnokova and Nonnis were engaged for four years before announcing their split last September after five years of partnership. In contrast, Ballas has been single since 2024 following her separation from fiancé Danny Taylor, 53, after a six-year relationship.

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Social media interactions between Ballas and Nonnis have continued to intensify since their split. Ballas has maintained engagement with Nonnis online, commenting on his personal posts and sharing moments with his family. She recently commented on a picture of him with his niece, calling the scene beautiful and precious.

The Daily Mail reached out to Ballas's representatives for a comment regarding the growing speculation and the warnings issued by her partner's ex-fiancée. The situation remains a topic of discussion among fans and industry observers as the relationship continues to develop.

As the relationship moves forward, the dynamic between the three individuals remains complex. Ballas has shown no signs of distancing herself from Nonnis despite the public intervention. The pair's coordinated appearance at The Beauty Awards suggests they are prepared to face the controversy together.