Strictly It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor reveals the stress of rushing her three-year-old son to A&E twice in one weekend while moving house.

Strictly It Takes Two presenter Ellie Taylor has opened up about a terrifying weekend involving multiple emergency visits to the hospital for her young child. The television star described the experience as the worst weekend of her life, citing unprecedented levels of worry and sleep deprivation. This emotional disclosure comes as she navigates a major life transition, balancing the chaos of a house move with the immediate health crisis of her son.

Emergency Hospital Visits During House Move

Taylor revealed that her three-year-old son fell ill while being looked after by grandparents. The illness occurred at a critical moment as the family was in the process of moving homes. She took to Instagram to share the reality of the situation, posting a selfie from inside the hospital with her son. The star noted that she did not even reach their new home before the first emergency began. She explained that parents were watching the children when the toddler suddenly became unwell. The urgency of the situation forced an immediate trip to the accident and emergency department.

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The crisis deepened when the child's condition worsened after returning home. Taylor wrote that he got worse again once they arrived, necessitating a second trip to the A&E. She highlighted the absurdity of the situation in her post, noting the shock of two hospital visits in a single day. The host described the emotional toll of the events, stating she had never known such intense worry. She thanked fans for their supportive comments during this difficult period, referring to it as a weekend of hell. Despite the trauma, she shared that the child is now back to full strength.

Family Dynamics and Personal Revelations

Ellie Taylor is married to journalist Phil Black, and the couple has two children. Her son is three years old, and she also has an eight-year-old daughter named Valentina. The family dynamics are central to her public narrative, often shared through her social media channels. Taylor's disclosure provides insight into the hidden struggles of motherhood among high-profile figures. She balances her career as a television host with the demands of raising a young family. Her husband, Phil Black, is a journalist who supports her through these public and private challenges.

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During her recovery from the stress, Taylor also addressed personal appearance concerns. She shared images of her hair, noting that it had become thin over the past year. She expressed frustration over the loss of her hair volume, contrasting current photos with images from a year prior. Taylor mentioned trying a new treatment called hair+me to address the issue. This personal update highlighted how small matters can feel significant during times of high stress. The juxtaposition of medical emergencies and vanity concerns reflects the multifaceted nature of modern parenting.

History of Health Scare and Motherhood Reflections

This incident mirrors a previous health scare involving her son in August. At that time, she took the toddler to A&E in Chichester on the first night of a seaside holiday. The child had developed croup, leading to difficulty breathing shortly after arriving at their Airbnb. Taylor shared a selfie from that night, joking about being unprepared and barefaced during the ordeal. She noted that this was her fifth visit to the A&E with her child. The incident resulted in a prescription for steroids, allowing them to return home by midnight.

Taylor's experiences with motherhood have been documented in her 2021 memoir, My Child and Other Mistakes. The book offers an honest account of pregnancy and raising a toddler. She described the work as a reflection of countless women's ignored experiences. Taylor discussed the possibility of postnatal depression, noting she felt low for a significant period. She emphasized that writing about her struggles was cathartic and helped her process the emotions. The memoir aims to provide a realistic portrayal of the seismic shift that becoming a mother represents.

Impact on Viewer Perception of Parenting

The public sharing of these events has resonated with many viewers facing similar challenges. Taylor's candid approach demystifies the perfect image often projected by celebrities. She acknowledges the broken feelings many new mothers experience. Her message to other parents is one of empathy and reassurance. She states that while the immediate situation is difficult, it will improve over time. This perspective offers comfort to those navigating the early years of child-rearing.

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The combination of career pressures, family logistics, and health emergencies creates a complex backdrop for Taylor's life. Her ability to share these moments openly helps build a connection with her audience. The story underscores the unpredictability of life with young children. It also highlights the resilience required to manage such crises while maintaining professional duties. Taylor's experience serves as a reminder that even public figures face private struggles.