Strictly Come Dancing: Will Best Eliminated in Dance-Off

TV presenter Will Best and professional dancer Dianne Buswell were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after losing a tense dance-off against Jaime Winstone.

TV presenter Will Best became the seventh celebrity to depart Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night following a highly suspenseful dance-off. At 41 years old, Best and his professional partner Dianne Buswell found themselves in the bottom two positions alongside actress Jaime Winstone and her partner Carlos Gu.

Crucial Judge Vote Eliminates Best

The decision to remove Best and Buswell from the competition hinged on a three-to-one judge vote. Head judge Shirley Ballas and judge Motsi Mabuse both voted to save Winstone and Gu. Judge Anton Du Beke cast his vote to keep Best and Buswell in the contest, but Craig Revel Horwood broke the deadlock by voting to save Winstone and Gu, effectively ending Best's journey.

Also read Fleur East Backs Will Best to Win Strictly Come Dancing After BBC Exit

Dance-Off Repetitions and Scoring

During the nail-biting dance-off, Best and Buswell performed a Paso Doble set to Bronski Beat's Smalltown Boy. Their competitors, Winstone and Gu, executed a Charleston routine to I Can't Do It Alone from the musical Chicago. This elimination was a significant blow to Best, who had shown steady improvement throughout the series after initially receiving just 18 points in each of his first two weeks.

Winstone Returns After Injury Setback

Jaime Winstone, also 41, survived another week of voting after returning to the ballroom following a previous injury. She and her partner had missed the live show last Saturday after Winstone suffered a torn abdominal muscle. Her return added drama to the results show, which also featured special performances by professional dancers with vocals by Alan Cumming and a routine by Sebastian Croft with Julian Caillon and Jowita Przystał.

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Delta Goodrem Partner Hospitalized

Meanwhile, the remaining couples faced uncertainty as Australian singer Delta Goodreve, 42, revealed her original partner Kai Widdrington was hospitalized due to illness. Widdrington missed the Argentine Tango performance, which was instead danced with professional Aljaz Skorjanec. Despite the disruption, Goodrem scored 35 out of 40 points, her highest score in the competition so far, having rehearsed with three different partners during the week.

Blackpool Tower Show Schedule

The competition now moves to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for its annual live episode on Saturday, November 21. The show airs at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. BBC officials have not confirmed if Widdrington will recover in time for the Blackpool episode, leaving the remaining teams with little time to rest before the high-stakes performance.