Strictly Come Dancing Week 8 Highlights: Aljaz Skorjanec Substitutes for Kai Widdrington

Strictly Come Dancing week eight features Aljaz Skorjanec replacing an ill Kai Widdrington. Graeme and Lauren receive low scores while Dani and Nikita face criticism for illegal lifts.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe expressed their gratitude to Aljaz Skorjanec for stepping in at the final hour on Saturday night. The professional dancer replaced Kai Widdrington, who was unable to compete due to illness during the broadcast of week eight. This substitution occurred just hours before the live show began, with Kai having been confirmed absent only on Friday. The hosts addressed the situation directly to the audience, with Johannes Radebe sending well wishes to the ill contestant and thanking Aljaz for his readiness.

Kai Widdrington Absence And Delta Goodem Partnership

Kai Widdrington was originally paired with singer Delta Goodrem for their scheduled Argentine Tango performance. A statement posted to the official Strictly Come Dancing Instagram account confirmed that the professional dancer was unable to perform due to sudden illness. The production team announced that Aljaz Skorjanec would take his place to partner with Delta Goodrem. This marks a significant change for the pair, as it follows a previous disruption when Delta Goodrem injured her rib and was ordered to rest, causing the duo to skip week four of the competition.

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Jaime Winstone Return After Injury Recovery

Actress Jaime Winstone received a warm welcome back to the dancefloor alongside her partner Carlos Gu. Winstone had missed the previous week's show after suffering a torn abdominal muscle during training sessions. The hosts, particularly Emma Willis, offered her a ginormous welcome back, noting how much the team missed her presence. Winstone expressed her joy at being back on the show, having survived three dance-offs so far in the competition. Her return adds a familiar face to the lineup as the quarterfinal stage approaches.

Graeme O Ferrall Quickstep Scores And Criticism

Graeme O'Ferrall and Lauren Oakley opened the performances with a Quickstep to Happy Days by Pratt & McClain. Despite the dog expert's efforts to climb the leaderboard, the routine contained noticeable mistakes that did not go unnoticed by the judging panel. The judges provided constructive feedback, highlighting specific errors in the choreography. The couple ultimately scored 27 points in total. While Graeme hoped to move higher up the rankings, the technical flaws prevented a higher score from the judges, keeping the pressure on for the remaining weeks.

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Dani Dyer Nikita Bezrukov Legal Lift Dispute

Dani Dyer and Nikita Bezrukov performed a Paso Doble set to Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Lorde. The routine was described as fierce and powerful, featuring pyrotechnic fire effects that captivated the audience. However, head judge Craig Revel Horwood criticized the choreography for containing illegal lifts. He stated that the routine was littered with four huge lifts where both feet left the floor simultaneously, which is against the rules of Paso Doble. Despite receiving a six from Craig, the other judges awarded the pair eight points each.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Contestant Introductions

The show also featured introductions for upcoming contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 series. Lacey Turner, aged 38, was introduced as a new participant known for her role as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. She expressed a mix of excitement and terror at joining the competition. Delta Goodrem, aged 41, was also highlighted, noting her honor at performing on various stages but never the ballroom floor. Additionally, Cach Mercer, aged 25, was introduced as the winner of Love Island 2025 and a TikTok influencer who grew up watching the show with her family.